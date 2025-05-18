Five shifts leaders must make now

Leading in times of change requires new approaches to stay relevant and resilient

In today’s world — full of political change, economic uncertainty and fast-moving technology — leaders can no longer rely on the playbooks of the past. The rules have changed. And so must we.

From Thailand’s shifting political landscape to the global race to adapt to AI, we are all feeling the pressure to lead differently. But what does that really mean?

Here are five shifts every leader must make to stay relevant and resilient in 2025 and beyond:

1. From Being the Hero to Building Teams of Heroes

The old model of leadership — being the smartest person in the room — is over. Today, leadership is not about having all the answers. It’s about creating the right environment for others to thrive.

That means listening more, asking better questions and building diverse teams that can think critically and act fast. In times of uncertainty, the best leaders are not heroes. They are facilitators of collective strength.

2. Lead with Awareness of What’s Really Happening

Global tensions. Inflation. A widening gap in skills. Climate disruptions. These aren’t distant trends — they’re here, now. And they affect how businesses operate in Thailand and across Southeast Asia.

Leaders must stay informed — not just on business performance but also on what’s happening in society and with people. Awareness of context is what turns good intentions into smart decisions.

3. Use Technology — but Don’t Lose the Human Touch

AI is transforming how we work, learn and lead. But technology alone won’t save us. People still need to feel seen, heard and valued.

Yes, we should use AI to speed up work and analyse data — but we must also invest in empathy, emotional intelligence and ethical leadership. The future belongs to those who can combine high tech with deep humanity.

4. Culture Is No Longer ‘Nice to Have’ — It’s a Business Driver

Culture used to be seen as something soft or secondary. Not anymore.

A healthy, agile and inclusive culture helps people respond faster, learn quicker and innovate better. Leaders need to ask: Is our culture helping us grow — or holding us back?

For Thai organisations used to top-down decision-making, this may require a mindset shift. But it’s worth it.

5. Speak the Truth, Even When It’s Hard

Real leadership means facing tough conversations — about strategy, about people, about the future. Too often, leaders avoid conflict in the name of harmony. But avoiding issues doesn’t make them go away.

Whether it’s planning for succession, cutting costs, or driving change, brave leadership is honest, transparent and direct.

In closing: We are living through a time of great transition. In Thailand and around the world, people are looking for leaders they can trust — leaders who are human, humble and ready to take action.

The best leaders don’t wait for the storm to pass. They learn to lead in the storm. And they bring others with them.

Let’s be those leaders.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.