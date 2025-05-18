Asean ministers call for unity in face of Trump's tariffs

Participants of the Asean Ministerial Caucus, which was held on the sidelines of the 2025 Apec Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting in South Korea, called on the bloc to remain united in the face of global economic volatility, according to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

The caucus was attended by economic ministers of Asean nations which are also members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (Apec). The 2025 Apec MRT meeting was held on May 15 in Jeju, South Korea.

In addition to discussing the global economic uncertainty, the caucus focused on Asean's relationship with the United States under US President Donald Trump, which is moving to impose a so-called reciprocal tariff policy in a bid to reduce trade imbalances between the US and its trading partners.

The ministers hailed the US' decision to postpone the implementation of the tariffs by 90 days, as it allowed constructive talks to resolve any concerns about trade imbalances to begin, Mr Pichai said.

He said that the ministers called for a united and timely response to the US policy, which has caused volatility in the global economy, to keep Asean relevant on the global stage.

Mr Pichai said initiatives such as the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) would be ramped up before saying Asean remains committed to multilateral trade to achieve long-term economic stability, he said.

Mr Pichai also said Thailand will look into ways to support small- and medium-enterprises which are in line with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership framework.