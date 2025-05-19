European trade lobby issues paper

The European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) Thailand has launched its 2025 European Business Position Paper, "Elevating Thailand's Competitiveness: Driving Economic Transformation and Regulatory Reforms".

The paper outlines a series of key recommendations aimed at improving Thailand's business environment and fostering sustainable, long-term economic growth.

Developed by EABC Working Groups and member companies, the publication reflects input from business leaders, government representatives, and other stakeholders.

With negotiations for the EU–Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Thailand's efforts toward accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the paper highlights the importance of reforms to unlock new opportunities for European businesses.

These reforms, it says, are essential for Thailand to become a more competitive, resilient, and sustainable economy.

Also identified were several priority areas critical to Thailand's economic transformation and to strengthening EU–Thailand economic ties.

These include enhancing ease of doing business through streamlined, "fast-track" regulatory processes, modernising tax and customs regimes, liberalising investment policies and advancing digitalisation in both the economy and government.

The effort also covers promoting innovation and clean energy deployment and strengthening intellectual property rights.

At the core of these priorities is the need for policy predictability, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and alignment with international standards, factors vital to building investor confidence and attracting high-quality, long-term investment, it says.

The recommendations come as Thailand continues its post-pandemic recovery and as negotiations for the EU–Thailand FTA gain renewed momentum.

During the launching event held in Bangkok, Renita Bhaskar, Minister Counsellor and Head of Trade and Economic Affairs at the EU Delegation to Thailand, stressed the importance of the paper.

"This document reflects the EABC's strong commitment to Thailand and its support for the government's vision of a modern, high-income economy driven by competitiveness, sustainability, technology, and innovation," she said.

She stressed the need for collaboration in addressing key challenges such as regulatory predictability, fair competition, and removal of market entry barriers. "The paper sheds light on these issues, and we sincerely hope it will foster meaningful dialogue between the Thai government and European businesses to overcome current obstacles," she added.

Krongkanit Rakcharoen, director-general of the Department of European Affairs under the Foreign Affairs Ministry, welcomed the findings, describing the paper as the result of in-depth research and first-hand experience from European businesses operating in Thailand.

"We value these perspectives and welcome further engagement from the European private sector. This shared endeavor is key to unlocking Thailand's full potential," she said.