CRC recognises steady first-quarter revenue

Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC) achieved steady revenue growth of 3% year-on-year in the first quarter, recording total revenue of 69.3 billion baht and net profit of 2.34 billion, a gain of 8%.

Panet Mahankanurak, chief financial officer of CRC, attributed the performance to the company's "Omni-Intelligence strategy" and a flexible business portfolio, which enabled CRC to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

The company also implemented its 3C strategy (cash, cost and capex) to effectively manage expenses and investments, while maintaining financial stability.

He said the company recorded increased sales as a result of the Easy E-Receipt scheme, despite a reduced spending limit from the previous year.

Consumer purchasing power in Vietnam also played a significant role, rebounding strongly during the Tet festival, said Mr Panet.

During the quarter, CRC expanded its business by opening new branches and renovating stores to meet consumer needs.

In the fashion segment, Central Chidlom's transformation fuelled a 47% year-on-year surge in sales.

CRC also revamped Central Bangrak and reintroduced it under the concept of "Key Destination & Lifestyle Components", while Supersports at Central Westgate was also renovated.

Moreover, GO Wholesale opened three new branches in Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Hat Yai in Songkhla, bringing the total number of branches to 13 nationwide.

Thaiwatsadu, an omni-channel DIY home retailer, launched a new location in Kalasin, bringing the total branches to 87 across 51 provinces in Thailand.

Meanwhile, two stores in Phuket -- Phuket Festival and Phuket Thalang -- were renovated and transformed into hybrid stores under the Thaiwatsadu x BnB home format.

This format combines two brands to serve a wide range of customers, including contractors, technicians and general shoppers, supporting expansion and regional growth.

In addition, Power Buy introduced Shark Ninja, a leading American electrical appliance brand, to Thailand for the first time.

Mr Panet said Central Retail Vietnam operates 42 GO! malls, 41 GO! hypermarkets and 14 mini go! outlets.

Two more GO! Malls are under construction this year in Hung Yen and Yen Bai, with both expected to open in the second half of the year, he said.