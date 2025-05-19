Thai Airways takes off, says chief executive

After being battered by the pandemic and the collapse in air travel, the national airline is tackling its debts with an optimistic chief executive at the helm

With fleet expansion, the airline expects to return to its pre-pandemic level of 103 jets by 2026.

Fresh from completing a years-long business rehabilitation, Thai Airways International (THAI) is unveiling its "Fly for the New Pride" brand campaign, operating with a reduced debt burden and new revenue generators as the company expects to resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The flag carrier is celebrating its 65th anniversary by lowering its liability from roughly 400 billion baht when creditors filed for business rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court in 2020. The airline has roughly 80 billion baht in liabilities now, said chief executive Chai Eamsiri.

The remaining debt is scheduled to be serviced through 2036, with different amounts to be paid each year.

For this year, THAI has roughly 10 billion baht of debt to service and already reserved the liquidity for the payment, said Mr Chai, who took office on Feb 1, 2023.

The carrier divested 10 billion baht of assets, such as land, buildings and aircraft, and lowered its staff headcount to 14,000 from almost 30,000, which comprised 23% of the company's total cost.

To remain competitive with peers, the carrier aims to maintain the ratio of headcount expense to total cost at 13%, meaning no staff increases are on the cards.

Last year THAI reported total revenue of 188 billion baht, an increase of 16.7% year-on-year. The airline posted a net loss of 26.9 billion baht, resulting from a one-time accounting loss of 45.3 billion baht from the conversion of debt to equity under the rehabilitation plan, which the company completed in November 2024.

The majority of the accounting losses, roughly 40.6 billion baht, were attributed to the exercise of debt-to-equity conversion rights by creditors at prices suggested by the rehabilitation plan, which were lower than fair value.

The remainder was due to debt-to-equity conversions by creditors who received payment earlier than the due date specified in the rehabilitation plan.

"We earned operating profits over the past two years, with revenue already returning to pre-Covid levels, even though our capacity was reduced by nearly 20%," he said.

The airline announced a significant reduction in the par value of its shares, from 10 baht to 1.3 baht. The move aims to offset accumulated accounting losses, bringing them as close to zero as possible, and is a key component of its rehabilitation plan.

THAI also completed a capital increase of 76 billion baht through a debt-to-equity swap with creditors and a rights offering.

The fresh capital helped turn shareholders' equity into a surplus, allowing the airline to seek the court's permission for a debt plan exit in the second quarter.

left THAI is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year and expects to exit its business rehabilitation plan.

FLEET EXPANSION

According to Mr Chai, THAI confirmed orders for 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to expand and upgrade its fleet.

The carrier also plans to procure 35 more aircraft, subject to market conditions.

The airline operates 79 aircraft, down by nearly 20% from 103 planes in the pre-Covid era. The first batch of new aircraft is slated to arrive in mid-2027, with deliveries to continue for more than 10 years.

The company aims to increase its fleet from 85 jets to 103 by 2026, then rising to 116 by 2027. The long-term goal is 150 aircraft by 2033, marking a significant leap in the airline's capacity and global presence.

"The procurement of these aircraft is an important step to support THAI's growth," Mr Chai told the Bangkok Post. "Without these new aircraft, how can we grow the business as demand for air travel has surged and we have a number of planes scheduled for retirement."

Air travel has recovered to pre-Covid levels on most regions except Asia-Pacific, due mainly to a sluggish Chinese market, which has been plagued by a slow economy, he said.

Next year, demand in Asia is projected to bounce back to the pre-pandemic level, said Mr Chai.

Later this year, THAI is scheduled to receive three leased Airbus A321 Neos, comprising one wide-body and two narrow-bodies. In 2026, four leased wide-bodies are slated for delivery, plus another 15 narrow-body jets, returning the THAI fleet to its pre-pandemic capacity.

NEW REVENUE GENERATORS

He said THAI has cooperated with Airports of Thailand in promoting Bangkok as a transit hub. Since last year, passengers can choose from various stopover options if they have a layover in Bangkok.

The initiative benefits both THAI and the country by attracting passengers who originally intended only to transit through Bangkok. For instance, if a passenger has a layover of 2-3 days, they can be offered a suggested itinerary, accommodation and activities, making their stopover more enjoyable.

THAI also signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangkok Airways to jointly develop an aircraft maintenance centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor at U-tapao airport valued at 10 billion baht.

The collaboration aims to establish Thailand as a regional aviation maintenance hub, capitalising on growing demand across Asia-Pacific, while strengthening national competitiveness.

The airline is also interested in developing a new cargo facility at Suvarnabhumi airport as the current facility is nearing its maximum capacity.

In addition, THAI is keen to expand its food retail business to widen the customer base of its catering business.

"We haven't finalised the investment amount for the cargo and food retail business, which depends on our business model. However, it is unlikely to require a big capital outlay," said Mr Chai.

THAI may seek a joint venture to expand its food retail business, gaining expertise from a partner, he said.

The airline's winter 2025 flight schedule calls for flights to 64 destinations, similar to the amount last year, with 883 total flights per week, an increase of 40 year-on-year.

This expansion is to accommodate passenger demand on popular routes and to support growing travel trends, said Mr Chai.

By meeting all the requirements of its five-year rehabilitation plan and demonstrating a sound operating performance, the carrier expects to win court approval to exit the business rehabilitation plan in May or early June, resuming trading of its shares on the SET no later than July this year, he said.

"Listing on the stock exchange means we have more channels for fund mobilisation when needed in the future," said Mr Chai.

"In addition, it can ensure our corporate governance and good management practices."