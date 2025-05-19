Thai economy saw Q1 boost ahead of higher US tariffs

A worker handles latex at the V.A. Latex factory in Trang province on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg)

Thailand’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace last quarter as businesses front-loaded orders in a bid to avoid the Trump administration’s threatened 36% tariff. Gross domestic product in the January-March period rose 3.1% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Monday.

That beats the 2.9% median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey and compares to the 3.2% pace notched in previous three months. The economy expanded 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, compared with a median estimate for 0.5% growth.

The state planning agency lowered its growth forecast this year to a range of 1.3% to 2.3% from 2.3% to 3.3% previously, according to NESDC chief Danucha Pichayanan at a briefing in Bangkok.

The latest GDP data is a brief reprieve for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy as it braces for the possibility of higher tariffs in the US, its largest export market. Thailand is waiting to start negotiations with Washington to bring down the levies.

A global trade war would exacerbate Thailand’s already sluggish economic recovery post-pandemic, with local consumption remaining tepid despite cash handouts, and China’s slowdown hitting the tourism sector. Limited monetary and fiscal space could constrain its ability to respond.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pledged new stimulus measures to counter the impact of US tariffs, but it may come at the cost of bloating still-elevated government debt levels.

Moody’s Ratings lowered Thailand’s credit rating outlook to negative from stable last month as the trade war fans weighs on its economic and fiscal strength.

The Bank of Thailand also has “very limited ammunition” after 75-basis points in cuts brought its benchmark key interest rate to 1.75%, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said earlier this month. The central bank has warned that GDP growth this year could fall to as low as 1.3%, the slowest pace since the pandemic, in case of a severe trade war and higher US levies.