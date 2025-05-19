Thailand's obesity epidemic is worsening

Listen to this article

Thailand is grappling with a growing obesity epidemic, raising concerns among health professionals about the surge in related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the increasing strain on the nation's healthcare system.

A recent data from the Department of Health showed that 42.4% of adults, aged 15-59, in Thailand, or 16 million, now classified as overweight—a figure that places the country among Asia’s heaviest.

The trend, exacerbated by post-pandemic lifestyle shifts and poor dietary habits, has triggered a surge in demand for weight-loss solutions, propelling the health and wellness market.

A study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimated that the market could reach 300 billion baht by 2025 with products for weight control and anti-ageing growing by an average of 7-10% per year.

But behind the booming industry lies a public health time bomb, with obesity driving rates of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases to alarming levels.

The economic impact of obesity in Thailand is substantial.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand estimated that the direct healthcare costs attributable to overweight and obesity in Thailand amounted to about 11.7 billion baht annually.

This figure does not include indirect costs such as lost productivity and disability, which would further amplify the economic burden

Dr. Chanesd Srisukho, a physician at Srisukho Hospital in Phichit and the founder of Mali Clinic in Silom, Bangkok, warned that sedentary lifestyles and ultra-processed diets have created a "perfect storm" for metabolic disorders.

"The rise of digital culture has normalised convenience over nutrition," he pointed out. "Combine that with reduced physical activity, and we’re seeing NCDs become the leading cause of death—all linked to weight gain."

Thailand’s crisis mirrors global patterns.

In the US, 70% of adults are overweight, with obesity linked to heart disease, strokes, and 13 types of cancer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that even a 5–10% weight loss can slash cardiovascular risks—but achieving this requires systemic change.

Experts point to post-COVID behavioural shifts as a key accelerant.

Work-from-home culture reduced daily movement, while food delivery apps made high-calorie meals the default.

Ultra-processed snacks and sugary drinks now account for 30% of Thai caloric intake—a figure triple that of 2010.

Urbanisation compounds the issue.

A 2024 Chulalongkorn University study found Bangkok residents walk just 3,000 steps daily—half the WHO’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, rural areas face dwindling access to fresh produce, replaced by cheap instant noodles and fried street food.

The Quick-Fix Trap

The weight-loss industry’s growth—7–10% annually for supplements and anti-ageing products—has spawned risky shortcuts.

Social media fuels demand for "7-day miracle cures," but Dr. Chanesd cautioned against self-medication.

"It is crucial not to purchase weight-loss drugs without medical supervision, as this can pose serious health risks," he advised.

"Weight-loss medications, whether oral or injectable, should only be used under the guidance of a qualified physician. Doctors can assess a patient's health, determine the appropriate dosage, and tailor a treatment plan to minimise the risk of side effects and complications."

Medical Science Innovations

The landscape of weight management has been transformed by recent advancements in medical science.

One notable innovation is the development of medications containing semaglutide, a medication that mimics the GLP-1 hormone in the body, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce appetite.

Semaglutide has been approved by both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Thai FDA for chronic weight management in conjunction with diet and exercise, for individuals aged 18 and older with obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m²) with weight-related health conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or dyslipidemia.

"The use of approved injectable medications is not merely a 'trend' but a safe and effective long-term health management option when used under medical supervision," Dr. Chanesd affirmed.

He also provided guidance for individuals concerned about their weight.

"If you are only slightly overweight, you can manage it yourself. However, if you find it difficult to lose weight, if you have plateaued, or if you have developed symptoms such as migraines, sleep disturbances, or muscle pain, you should consult a doctor.

"I It is important to find a doctor with experience in treating obesity. Many doctors in Thailand are highly skilled in this area."

He further explained the treatment approach, "Effective treatment often involves a combination of approaches, including lifestyle changes and medication, whether oral or injectable."

Dr. Chanesd stressed the importance of long-term lifestyle changes.

"Even after successful weight loss, it is crucial to maintain healthy habits to prevent weight regain," he cautioned.

Dr. Chanesd concluded by offering simple advice for maintaining good health:

"The basic principles for maintaining good health and preventing disease are to eat a balanced diet, get regular exercise, and get enough rest."

The evolving landscape of weight management and wellness in Thailand reflects a broader global trend towards preventative healthcare and a recognition of the interconnectedness of physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

As Thais increasingly embrace this "health investment" mindset, it is crucial to ensure that they have access to accurate information, evidence-based treatments, and the support of qualified healthcare professionals to navigate this journey towards a healthier future.