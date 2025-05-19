ONE Championship CEO touts US$470M tourism boost for Thailand after Nielsen report

ONE Championship’s martial arts events draw global fans and drive major tourism spend, says new Nielsen study, with Chatri Sityodtong hailing the impact as “prestige for Thailand.”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says his martial arts promotion is doing more than just putting on fights in Bangkok — it’s now a key engine for Thailand’s tourism economy.

According to a new report commissioned by Nielsen and shared this month, ONE generates an estimated US$470 million annually in economic value for Thailand through its slate of combat sports events, including its primetime cards at Lumpinee Stadium.

Chatri, speaking in response to the report’s release, called the findings “validation” of what he already believed.

“Without a doubt, ONE is the largest and most consistent driver of tourism, investment, and awareness for Thailand on the global stage via our weekly broadcast to 190+ countries and our rabid fan base of 500m people around the world,” he told the Bangkok Post.

“Our live events, coupled with our superstar heroes and global content engine, continue to drive Thailand’s economy forward and bring prestige, honour, and glory to Thailand.”

Nielsen’s April 2025 study estimates that ONE’s monthly primetime events under the ONE Fight Night banner generate nearly US$7 million in economic value per show, while its weekly Friday Fights series contributes another US$7 million each week.

The biggest impact comes from numbered events such as January’s ONE 170 at Impact Arena, with nearly US$21 million in estimated value per show.

The report found 82 per cent of international fans traveled specifically to attend a ONE event in Thailand, with 65 per cent extending their trips beyond Bangkok to explore other parts of the country.

Major tourist markets include Australia, the United States, France, the UK, and Canada – nations where ONE has been aggressively expanding its broadcast and content reach.

“While I knew intuitively that ONE has been the single biggest driver of tourism in TAT’s [Tourism Authority of Thailand] vision ‘5Fs’ [Food, Fashion, Fight, Film, and Festival], I am happy Nielsen has quantified our contribution to Thailand,” Chatri said.

Nielsen also reported that the retail and leisure sectors see the biggest benefits – pulling in US$105 million annually from ONE-related activity – followed by accommodation (US$54 million) and food and beverage (US$38 million).

The timing of the report may prove significant as Thailand faces growing regional competition.

Vietnam has posted record growth in international visitors in 2024, with some travel analysts suggesting Hanoi and Da Nang could soon eclipse Bangkok and Phuket as Southeast Asia’s top destinations.

As traditional tourism hubs battle rising costs and changing consumer habits, sports entertainment has emerged as one of the few sectors offering consistent international pull.

ONE’s strategy in Thailand – built around frequent shows, homegrown Muay Thai heroes like Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and a prime broadcast footprint – is now being held up as a potential blueprint for sports tourism.Chatri is certainly positioning his organisation as a key player.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our fans, our athletes, our partners, and our team,” he said. “ONE is just getting started.”