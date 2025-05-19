A golf paradise beyond comparison

Listen to this article

Pine Hurst isn't just another golf course on your bucket list—it's the complete destination you've been dreaming of. Nestled among stunning natural surroundings, their expansive 27-hole championship course offers something truly special for international golf enthusiasts.

What sets them apart?

Unlike typical 18-hole courses, their 27-hole layout allows you to play different combinations each day of your stay. This flexibility is particularly appealing to Korean visitors, who enjoy extended rounds of 18 to 27 holes daily. And while many Thai courses restrict access to members only, Pine Hurst welcomes everyone—no membership required.

After your round, enjoy their comprehensive amenities designed with international travelers in mind. Relax in comfortable accommodations, indulge in a soothing massage, savor delicious cuisine at our diverse dining venues, and explore the many other services awaiting your discovery.

When you choose Pine Hurst, you're investing in memories that last far beyond your scorecard. Their dedicated staff—including over 300 professional caddies—ensures personalized attention throughout your visit. Their spacious clubhouse, featuring ample shower facilities and lockers, can accommodate tournaments with up to 250 participants, making it the perfect venue for golf groups and corporate events.

Your dream golf vacation awaits at Pine Hurst—where exceptional golf meets unparalleled hospitality. Book your visit today and discover why discerning golfers from Korea, Japan, Europe, and beyond keep returning to their slice of paradise.

More info: www.pinehurst.co.th.