Bangkok’s Newest Children’s Hospital Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen

Built for the toughest pediatric challenges—and the smallest patients—this next-gen hospital puts families first.

Bangkok, Thailand — For over 15 years, Samitivej International Children’s Hospital has treated more than 50,000 pediatric patients annually, including over 3,700 international admissions since 2019. Families from Japan, the Middle East, China, South Asia, and CLMV countries—whether living in Thailand or traveling for care—trust the hospital for its expertise in complex or hard-to-treat diseases such as blood cancer, thalassemia, epilepsy, and congenital heart conditions. Its growing reputation has earned international recognition, including Asia-Pacific’s Bone Marrow Transplant Service Provider of the Year and Best Children’s Hospital at the Middle East Healthcare Leadership Awards.

The hospital now enters a new chapter with the launch of a dedicated facility for children. Located on the Samitivej Srinakarin campus and officially opened in January 2025, the eight-floor building marks a significant milestone in pediatric care in Thailand. Designed for complex cases and long-term outcomes, the new standalone hospital houses 111 beds and a full spectrum of pediatric subspecialties under one roof.

The purpose-built hospital integrates technology, safety, and family-centered care, marking a shift from general pediatric services to a focused, high-acuity model.

Centers of Excellence

Four Centers of Excellence define the hospital’s strategic focus:

Bone Marrow Transplantation: Haploidentical transplants using parent donors have led to a 92% one-year survival rate in thalassemia patients. CAR T-cell therapy and gene therapy are also offered through a collaboration with Mahidol University.

Haploidentical transplants using parent donors have led to a 92% one-year survival rate in thalassemia patients. CAR T-cell therapy and gene therapy are also offered through a collaboration with Mahidol University. Cardiac Intervention: With over 400 cardiac procedures performed—including minimally invasive interventions and surgeries— and zero mortality in the past decade , the hospital specializes in minimally invasive techniques that shorten recovery time and reduce the need for open-heart surgery.

With over 400 cardiac procedures performed—including minimally invasive interventions and surgeries— and , the hospital specializes in minimally invasive techniques that shorten recovery time and reduce the need for open-heart surgery. Pediatric Rehabilitation: Among 146 patients, robotic-assisted therapy improved gross motor function by 72% within four months—an advancement for children with movement disorders or recovering from injury.

Among 146 patients, robotic-assisted therapy improved gross motor function by 72% within four months—an advancement for children with movement disorders or recovering from injury. Pediatric Emergency Care: Over 7,000 pediatric emergency and critically ill patients receive care here annually. More than 3,000 critically ill children have also received advanced interventions including ECMO. The Smart ER system, including Smart Ambulance equipped with real-time patient monitoring, helps medical teams prepare before the patient’s arrival.

Smart Systems, Safer Care

Patient safety is paramount. Fall injuries are reduced to zero thanks to low beds, while a strict pre-entry infection screening system, advanced air circulation protocols, and robotic cleaners—proven to be 14% more efficient than manual cleaning—help maintain high hygiene standards.

Technology also enhances clinical precision. The hospital features a state-of-the-art Hybrid Operating Room designed specifically for pediatric surgeries. This high-tech suite integrates advanced radiological imaging—such as biplane X-rays—directly within the surgical environment, enabling real-time guidance during procedures. Surgeons can perform complex operations without moving the patient for imaging, ensuring faster and safer care and minimizing surgical risks.

Smart systems streamline patient flow across departments. Digital triage, self-scheduling, AI-powered cost estimators, discharge management, and digital payment tools have reduced wait times by up to 60% in some processes. Triage-to-doctor wait time is down 30%, while payment and post-consult steps are 35% faster—easing the burden for families after a doctor visit.

Expanding Access

Healthcare doesn’t end at the hospital door. Kidz Telehealth has supported over 140,000 families, and takes 80% less time and costs 30% less than a hospital visit. Symptom evaluation tools like “Kidz Check” and Risk Score Screening help parents assess symptoms and seek appropriate care early.

For newborns, the hospital’s Early-Care program has screened over 7,000 babies for 41 metabolic disorders, with 1% identified for immediate treatment within 48 hours—crucial for preventing developmental delays.

The Well Kidz app, with over 14,000 users, supports vaccination tracking, growth monitoring, and AI-powered assessments. Inside the hospital, interactive boards guide parents on childhood development, vaccines, and sleep issues.

For international families, services include interpreters, visa and travel assistance, insurance coordination, and post-treatment support—helping parents navigate care with ease. Located just 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, the hospital is designed for convenient access from abroad.

When Home Is the Best Hospital

For children needing ongoing care, Samitivej extends services to the home. More than 2,600 patients use 24-hour telemonitoring, while the Hospital@Home program—currently serving over 200 patients—has achieved 75% faster recovery and a 95% reduction in treatments required due to complications.

Smart ER and Emergency Response

In emergencies, every minute matters. The hospital’s Smart ER activates location-linked SMS to ensure ambulances reach patients without delay. Smart Ambulances, equipped with Transport Patient Monitor technology, transmit real-time vitals directly to the ER, NICU, or OR, enabling life-saving readiness on arrival.

More Than Medicine

Beyond its clinical excellence, the hospital’s child-friendly design includes a digital playground and trained caregivers who combine clinical expertise with emotional support. With a 97% empathy score, 90% net promoter score, and 98% trust score, families report confidence and comfort in care.

Green and Forward-Thinking

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital achieves a 15% reduction in energy use through an automatic lighting control system, alongside eco-friendly initiatives like solar roofing, energy-efficient glass, and a 10,000-liter AC condensation recycling system for plant irrigation.

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital is not just a new facility, but a next-generation model for pediatric care in Southeast Asia, aiming to become a referral hub for the Asia Pacific region. It partners with leading international institutions—including Doernbecher Children’s Hospital (OHSU, USA) and Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan)—to advance care for critically ill children and newborns. With advanced technology, a child-centric approach, and a commitment to compassionate care, the hospital is setting new benchmarks in children’s healthcare.