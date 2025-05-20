Coral Life rolls out holistic solutions for businesses

Listen to this article

Mr Duan said as a leader in sustainable project development and a total solution energy service company, Coral Life stands out by leveraging advanced technology and specialised materials that set it apart from the market.

Coral Life Co Ltd, a sustainable project development and energy service company, is revolutionising Thailand's building industry with a holistic energy and air quality solution for sustainable business growth.

James Duan, chairman and founder of Coral Life, said the company empowers clients to develop energy-efficient buildings that reduce electricity costs by over 70%, enhancing long-term business competitiveness and resilience amid geopolitical, policy, economic and social shifts while ensuring a tangible return on investment (ROI).

"Through real-world project implementation and international research collaboration, the team encountered and solved real-world challenges such as high energy costs, climate-incompatible designs, and poor air quality that impacts human health," he said.

He added that these challenges became the catalyst for developing a solution that addresses energy efficiency, health and long-term economic value.

The company has developed a blueprint for energy-efficient buildings under the "Designing Smarter Buildings for a Better Future" concept, which applies to both new builds and renovations for commercial centres, hotels, factories, hospitals, educational institutions, and residences.

Its Coral Total Solution delivers energy savings exceeding 70% alongside wellness-grade indoor air quality, ensuring five key environmental parameters: PM2.5 elimination, low volatile organic compounds, controlling the temperature and humidity at 40-60% in order to maintain a comfortable level, and keeping CO2 levels within an appropriate range, which is below 1,000 parts per million.

He said this approach ensures that the solution suits Thailand's hot and humid climate and offers clients both economic and health benefits.

The system aligns with sustainability goals and enhances businesses' ability to adapt to long-term volatility, making the ROI both visible and achievable.

He said the company's past projects included energy-efficient developments for major clients such as retail centres, international schools, hospitals, and offices of publicly listed firms in Thailand, and it began work on new developments for a global organisation in Taiwan this year.

Coral Life is the first and only company in Southeast Asia to be awarded the PHI Certificate for Passive House-level energy efficiency.

The UN has also recognised Coral Life's innovation for reducing energy use efficiently while enhancing indoor well-being, in alignment with its Sustainable Development Goals.

The company received the Best Innovative Startup Award from the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore.

To extend this knowledge into society, the company and its partners are preparing to launch ESG REAL, a programme designed as a "platform of exchange", aiming to inspire participants to turn vision into action, offering the right frameworks and mind maps to deliver measurable environmental, social and governance outcomes, the company says.