Index dips to lowest level since October 2024

Listen to this article

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) fell to 89.9 points in April, the lowest level since October 2024, due to a raft of factors ranging from US President Donald Trump's tariff policy to the Songkran holiday, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The March 28 earthquake also affected the construction sector, especially high-rise building projects, while the Association of Thai Travel Agents announced in April that the number of Chinese arrivals is on the decline.

These factors daunted entrepreneurs' business confidence.

"Long holidays during the Songkran festival were factored in as the number of working days reduced, affecting the industrial production capacity," said Apichit Prasoprat, vice-chairman of the FTI.

Trump's tariffs are threatening to deal a further blow to the Thai economy, which has not seen significant growth so far this year, he said.

Trump slapped a 25% levy on steel and aluminium imports on March 12, including products from Thailand.

On April 2, the US president decided to impose a 25% tariff on foreign-made automobiles.

He also announced a plan to impose tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asian countries following an investigation that began a year ago when several major solar equipment producers asked the US government to protect their domestic operations.

The tariffs are in response to allegations of subsidies from China and the dumping of unfairly cheap solar panel products in the US market.

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar's products from Thailand will incur tariffs of 375%.

In Thailand, some Chinese manufacturers rebrand solar products and export them to the US.

Some products from Chinese companies are allegedly of Thai origin, some claim, said Mr Apichit.

He called on the government to solve the problem by seriously inspecting Chinese imports into Thailand and the country's exports to other countries.

In the automotive industry, Thailand is tending to see its car exports decrease, with the number falling by 9.36% year-on-year in March due to the impact of Washington's auto tariff, he said.

The April TISI was based on a survey of 1,359 entrepreneurs across 47 industries under the FTI.

On top of their growing concerns was the sluggish domestic economy, which gained the votes of 58.4%, followed by global economic uncertainties (58%) and domestic political situation (44%).