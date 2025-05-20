Forth Vending sources from farmers

Listen to this article

Tao Pun vending machines, designed to serve smoothies made from frozen fruit, will be launched this month at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025.

Forth Vending Co Ltd, operator of Tao Bin smart beverage vending machines, plans to source fresh fruit directly from farmers for its smoothie and juice offerings.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said the department is pushing forward with the government's fruit management policy for the 2025 harvest season.

In a bid to stabilise fruit prices and promote domestic consumption, the Ministry of Commerce is collaborating with the private sector to enhance distribution channels, utilising innovations to help distribute fruit to the market.

The ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Forth Vending, empowering Tao Bin to purchase fruit from farmers and distribute juices via Tao Pun, its new smoothie vending machine designed for consumers searching for quality beverages at affordable prices.

The company will purchase 1,000 tonnes of fruit from farmers, including Nam Dok Mai mango, longan, Phulae pineapple, lychee, longkong, Gros Michel banana and pink guava for use in its fruit smoothies and juices.

Starting next month, 25 Tao Pun vending machines will be available at leading malls including Central, Big C and Lotus.

Among recommended offerings, mango smoothies will be featured with various combinations featuring matcha, Hokkaido milk, Taiwanese tea, strawberry, salak and lychee.

The smoothies are priced from 65 baht, with a buy one get one free promotion.

Watanya Amatanon, chief executive of Forth Vending, said Tao Bin currently operates 7,500 vending machines in 69 provinces, offering different beverages including fresh juices.

Its innovative Tao Pun vending machines, designed to serve smoothies made from frozen fruit, will be launched at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 this month, she said.

For the domestic market, the company plans to launch 25 Tao Pun vending machines at malls in June with an expansion into provinces subsequently.

Tao Bin vending machines are also deployed by its joint ventures and business partners in five overseas markets, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.