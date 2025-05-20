Avaada Energy prepares to raise funds via IPO

Avaada Energy Private Ltd (AEPL), an Indian renewable energy firm owned by Global Power Generation Synergy Plc (GPSC), the power generation arm of PTT Plc, is preparing to raise funds under its initial public offering (IPO) scheme in India.

AEPL is one of India's largest renewable energy suppliers, with power generation capacity of 5,120 megawatts. Additional capacity of 2,083MW will come from facilities under construction and the company also has new projects in the pipeline, scheduled to be developed between 2025 and 2030.

"The IPO is in line with the company's need for capital spending between 2026 and 2027 to support plans to add new capacity," said Sukittee Chaiyarak, senior vice-president for corporate finance and investor relations.

The exact date for the IPO has yet to be finalised, but it is roughly scheduled for next year, she said.

A decision will be made later on which stock market AEPL will be listed on -- the Bombay Stock Exchange or the National Stock Exchange -- India's two major stock markets.

AEPL was recently awarded a firm dispatch renewable energy project (FDRE), which refers to an around-the-clock clean power supply under the Ottapidaram Wind Park project in Tamil Nadu state.

FDRE includes 553-MW solar power farms, 196-MW wind farms and 2,360-megawatt-hour battery energy storage systems.

This project not only ensures a steady renewable electricity supply but also promises a higher tariff as well as a higher power output and capacity utilisation factor.

AEPL is helping GPSC increase its proportion of renewable energy to 68% in 2030, up from 48% as of the end of March this year, with capacity rising to 14,144MW, up from 7,240MW.

GPSC aims to achieve a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorbtion, by 2060.

GPSC bought shares in AEPL from its parent firm Avaada Venture Private Ltd between 2021 and 2023, leading to a shareholding of 42.9%, worth US$651 million.

The company later diluted its ownership to 39.9% in order to unlock value realisation and enhance AEPL's operational flaxibility.

GPSC is planning to adopt a small modular reactor (SMR), a type of nuclear power technology, after visiting China National Nuclear Corporation and China Huaneng Group, China's state-owned power generation enterprise, to gather information on SMRs.

China successfully established the world's first commercially operational fourth-generation SMR plant, which supplied electricity to the grid in late December 2023.