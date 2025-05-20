Central Group revamps Magic Gift Card

Central Group has revamped its all-in-one Magic Gift Card for shopping and dining at restaurant brands under Central Restaurants Group (CRG) to fulfil all consumer demands.

Sukulaya Uahwatanasakul, senior executive vice-president of group treasury at Central Retail Corporation Plc, said gift card usage in Thailand continues to grow steadily, aligning with the cashless society, and has become a popular choice for special occasions, including corporate gifts for clients or partners.

Despite a highly competitive market landscape and evolving challenges, Central Group's Magic Gift Card maintained consistent growth throughout 2024.

The company is targeting about 1.4 billion baht in sales for 2025, driven by evolving consumer preferences for fast and convenient gifting solutions during festive seasons and special occasions.

The Magic Gift Card offers the convenience of a single card that can be used for purchases across a wide range of Central Group-affiliated stores, including Central Retail stores such as Central Department Store, Robinson, Supersports, Tops, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Thai Watsadu, BnB home, Auto1, Power Buy, OfficeMate, B2S, along with partner stores such as Muji.

At the end of last year, CRG elevated the customer experience by expanding the use of the cards to over 1,000 branches nationwide at 14 brands under its umbrella, such as Mister Donut, Auntie Anne's, Pepper Lunch, Katsuya, Salad Factory and Arigato.

The Magic Gift Card allows users to take advantage of various promotions and discounts.

Users can accumulate The 1 loyalty points for purchases at Central Group and partner merchants.

The Magic Gift Card is available in several types: paper cards with values of 100, 200 and 500 baht; plastic cards ranging in value from 1,000 to 49,000 baht; and electronic cards worth between 100 and 2,000 baht. All card types have a validity period of up to five years from the date of issue.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Central Group launched the ECO-FIBER 100% paper card, which is crafted from recycled paper pulp and agricultural by-products such as sugarcane bagasse and rice straw.

Over the next 3-5 years, Central Group intends to broaden the use of the Magic Gift Card to additional sectors, such as hotel chains and affiliated merchants, to accommodate the varied lifestyles of consumers, resonating with the slogan "A Million Choices of Happiness", Ms Sukulaya said.

The company expects this strategy to enhance overall sales growth across all card categories by 5-10%, aligning with a long-term marketing approach aimed at increasing brand awareness among new customers while also maintaining loyalty among current customers.

Central Group has launched the "Get Lucky with Magic Gift Voucher" campaign, allowing customers who shop using a Magic Gift Card under participating store conditions, and who register through its official Line account @magicgiftcard, to enter a lucky draw for the chance to win a 900-baht e-voucher. The campaign runs from now until July 31.