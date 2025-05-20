Burapa Prosper targets 20% growth in sales

Listen to this article

Burapa Prosper Co Ltd, a Thai rice flour and rice starch manufacturer and distributor, has set a sales target of 900 million baht for this year, driven by new product launches and expansion into new markets.

Sathaporn Paisanburapa, managing director of Burapa Prosper, said that this year the business environment is clouded by trade uncertainties and changes in consumer profiles.

The company noted a significant increase in exports to the US by the end of 2024, while also sensing a wait-and-see stance among its clients.

She noted that the company experienced a minimal impact in terms of its exports to the US as they account for only single digits when it comes to total sales.

Ms Sathaporn said around half of the company's sales come from the domestic market, while the remainder is generated from exports.

Looking more closely at exports, around 60% of export sales come from Asian markets, led by Asean countries along with Taiwan and Japan, while around 40% come from the European market, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Middle Eastern countries, she noted.

However, the company is focused on diversified sources of customers and remains vigilant when it comes to shifts in the market environment amid the uncertain trading environment.

Ms Sathaporn added that Gen Y and Gen Z are becoming key customers, favouring pre-mixed products such as crispy flour over traditional flour or starch, prompting the company to develop new products to meet their needs.

She said the company has noticed rising competition from flour and starch produced in Vietnam, which has encouraged the company to develop more advanced products such as pre-mixed products and new product textures to enhance its competitiveness in the international market.

The company is aiming for its sales to reach 900 million baht this year, a 20% year-on-year growth rate, she added.

The growth will be driven by new product launches and expansion into new markets, she added.

The company currently offers its products in three main categories: flour and starch, tapioca pearls, and pre-mixed flour.

It is set to introduce additional offerings in the pre-mixed flour category, including a new Moji flour aimed at both local and export markets, and crispy flour for the domestic market.

The company plans to introduce the new category of frozen ready-to-cook, which would include cheese balls and shrimp doughnuts in order to meet the needs of the hotel, restaurant, café and catering industry.

The new products are expected to launch in the Eastern region this year, leading to nationwide distribution next year.

In the international market, the company has identified India and Middle Eastern countries as promising markets, supported by their large populations and strong purchasing power, respectively.

In line with its product and market expansion strategy, Burapa Prosper intends to establish a new manufacturing line for pre-mixed products in 2026, with an investment of 70 million baht, half of which will come from the company and the remainder from its partner.

Currently, the company's production capacity stands at about 27,000 tonnes per year, and the new production line will boost this by another 12,000 tonnes.