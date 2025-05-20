Thai banks’ bad loans inch up in first quarter

Lending still declining but Bank of Thailand says system remains strong

Listen to this article

A consumer seeks advice at the Debt Clinic set up by the Bank of Thailand at the Money Expo in July 2024 in Bangkok.

Thai banks’ non-performing loans rose to 2.9% of outstanding credit at the end of March from 2.78% at the end of December, the Bank of Thailand said on Tuesday.

Bank lending dropped 1.3% in the first quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, after an annual fall of 0.4% in the previous quarter, the central bank said in a statement.

The banking system remained strong with high capital funds, reserves and liquidity, it said.

Lending is expected to continue to decline in the second quarter as the export sector could be impacted by US tariffs, assistant governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told a press conference, and she said interest rate cuts have not boosted lending.

Lending by Thai banks in 2024 decreased by 0.4%, the first annual decline since 2010.

Ten of the 11 SET-listed banks, excluding Thai Credit Bank, reported a combined net profit of 67.4 billion baht for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5% from the same period a year earlier.

The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product is estimated to have dropped to below 88% at the end of March from 88.4% at the end of December, Ms Suwannee said. However, the figure is still among the highest in Asia.

She said the expected drop in the household debt ratio was due to 3.1% annual growth in the first quarter and contracting consumer lending.