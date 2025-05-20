Novo Nordisk Leads Obesity Fight in Thailand

Listen to this article

Bangkok, May 2025 – Novo Nordisk, the global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Denmark, has launched a major initiative to combat Thailand’s growing obesity crisis, where more than 40% of the population is now classified as overweight or obese.

With the country on track to become a "Super-Aged Society" by 2036, the burden of obesity-related chronic diseases is expected to drive healthcare expenditure from 1.27% to as high as 5% of GDP by 2060.

Scandinavian Lifestyle, Global Impact

While technological advances have long been blamed for promoting sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, Novo Nordisk is leveraging innovation to become part of the solution. With over a century of experience in diabetes and obesity care, the company is introducing a new generation of weight-loss treatment in Thailand, promoting sustainable obesity management that enhances both health and quality of life.

Enrico Cañal Bruland, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) said “Obesity contributes to numerous complications including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and diabetic neuropathy, which can lead to severe outcomes like paralysis.”

Rooted in Scandinavian principles of well-being and balance, Novo Nordisk is extending its impact through global partnerships and local collaborations to improve healthcare access, promote healthy eating, and reduce childhood obesity.

For individuals facing hormonal challenges, lifestyle-related stress, or health conditions, dietary strategies such as the hypocaloric Mediterranean diet—rich in vegetables, legumes, fish, fruits, and olive oil—remain effective. Other options like high-protein diets, intermittent fasting, and time-restricted eating may also benefit certain individuals under medical guidance.

Beyond Weight Loss

“Obesity is a complex, multifactorial condition that must be treated holistically,” said Professor Emeritus Dr Apichard Sukonthasarn, President of the Thai Hypertension Society. “Effective care must address the health complications that extend far beyond just the numbers on a scale.”

Pichaya Pianngam, a former patient, shared her journey: “I struggled with weight loss for years. Stress from work increased my cravings, and social stigma made it harder. But with proper treatment, I not only lost weight but also regained my confidence and health.”

Pichaya underwent a supervised medical program that lasted over a year, started off with the change in her eating lifestyle. She succeeded in reducing her weight from 100 to 60 kilogrammes. After completing the course, she adopted lasting lifestyle changes without further medication.

A Medical Breakthrough

“Our research shows that a weight loss of just 5% can help reduce high blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” said Mr Cañal Bruland. “Losing 10–15% can significantly improve quality of life and reduce risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).”

At the heart of the treatment is GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that regulates blood glucose levels, slows digestion, and increases satiety. Novo Nordisk’s new GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) treatment mimics these hormones to suppress appetite and deliver long-term weight loss.

“This innovation empowers individuals to take control of their health—not just by losing weight, but by improving overall well-being,” affirmed Mr Cañal Bruland.

Bangkok: A Model for Healthier Cities

As part of its broader commitment to sustainable healthcare, Novo Nordisk is preparing to launch its Cities for Better Health initiative in Bangkok. This collaborative model between public and private sectors aims to reduce the prevalence of urban chronic diseases by promoting prevention and equitable access to care.

In partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the company will work to expand preventative measures and improve access to treatment for all age groups.

Thailand has already earned praise from the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating trans fats from its food supply and continues to lead the region with progressive health policies, such as banning unhealthy food marketing to children and introducing Southeast Asia’s first salt tax.

From reducing childhood mortality to pioneering HIV prevention and enforcing some of the world’s strongest tobacco control policies, Thailand continues to set the standard for public health innovation—now turning its focus to the battle against obesity.