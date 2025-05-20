Robinhood and Foodpanda Thailand announce ‘strategic redirection’

Listen to this article

Robinhood says it is upgrading its app to be more English-language friendly, particularly to accommodate international customers previously served by foodpanda.

Robinhood, the Thai-born food delivery platform operated by Purple Ventures Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the Yip In Tsoi Group, has announced a strategic redirection agreement with Foodpanda Thailand, part of Germany-based Delivery Hero.

Effective immediately, the agreement aims to ensure a smooth transition for foodpanda’s customers, restaurant partners and delivery riders in Thailand to Robinhood, as foodpanda ceases its local operations on May 23, 2025.

To support the transition, Robinhood has upgraded its application to be more English-language friendly, particularly to accommodate international customers previously served by foodpanda. Robinhood’s platform currently operates in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, with plans to expand into key regional cities by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Originally developed by SCBX to support local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, Robinhood was built on a foundation of social responsibility. Following the successful completion of its initial mission, the platform was acquired by the Yip In Tsoi Group, which has since advanced its development with a long-term vision focused on digital innovation, economic and social impact.

Acknowledging the important role that foodpanda’s ecosystem — its customers, merchants and riders — has played in Thailand, Robinhood is committed to making this transition seamless and inclusive. Its goal is to strengthen the local food delivery landscape and empower the individuals and small businesses at its core.

Robinhood is proud to be a Thai-developed platform that meets international standards of service quality and ethical operations. Known for its fast, reliable, and transparent delivery practices, Robinhood avoids batching orders to ensure meals are delivered fresh, prioritising both customer satisfaction and rider well-being. The platform consistently upholds fair compensation, clear working conditions and long-term support for its delivery partners.

“This agreement marks a significant moment in Thailand’s food delivery industry — showcasing how international brands and local platforms can work together to deliver innovation and continuity,” said Morakot Yipintsoi, CEO of Robinhood.

“We are committed to welcoming foodpanda customers and partners with open arms and ensuring a smooth, human-centric transition built on fairness, service quality and care.

“As foodpanda prepares to exit the Thai market, its ecosystem of riders, restaurant partners and customers will be redirected to Robinhood, continuing a legacy of fairness, trust and excellent service.”

Robinhood is dedicated to supporting these partners throughout the transition and beyond, fostering their sustained growth within the Robinhood ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Robinhood remains focused on advancing its business model, technology and services with a human-centric approach. It continues to position itself not just as a food delivery platform, but as a key driver of community-led economic development — guided by the principle of building a good business ecosystem, where sustainable growth benefits all.