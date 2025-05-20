Vietnam approves new airline

Sun Phu Quoc Airways expected to make debut in fourth quarter of 2025

The Vietnamese real estate and hospitality conglomerate Sun Group already operates Sun Air, a high-end carrier offering premium private jet services, according to its website.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved the establishment of a new airline, Sun Phu Quoc Airways, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Tuesday.

The airline, owned by the real estate and hospitality developer Sun Group, will begin operations with an initial investment of 2.5 trillion dong ($96 million) and plans to launch its first flight by the fourth quarter of 2025, VNA reported.

The aviation market in Vietnam, a country with a population of 100 million, is growing rapidly since recovering from the Covid pandemic, prompting businesses to vie for market share.

Sun Phu Quoc Airways — set to operate alongside the flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, the low-cost carrier VietJet, Bamboo Airways and Vietravel Airlines — aims to expand its fleet to 31 aircraft by 2030, the VNA report said. The new airline will provide both commercial and charter flights.

Vietnam saw a 23% year-on-year increase in visitor numbers in the first four months of this year, with 7.7 million tourists arriving in the country, according to official data.

Sun Group was unavailable for comment outside of business hours.