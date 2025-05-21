State budget slated for parliamentary discussion

Listen to this article

jirayu Houngsub

The government plans to propose the draft Expenditure Budget Act for fiscal 2026, worth 3.78 trillion baht, for parliamentary consideration by the end of this month.

The proposed budget represents an increase of only 0.74% compared with the current fiscal year.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, yesterday the cabinet approved the draft 2026 Expenditure Budget Act as reviewed by the Council of State.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to convene for an extraordinary session from May 28-30 to consider the draft budget on its first reading. The draft then heads to a second reading for section-by-section consideration, followed by a third reading for enactment, expected in October this year, said Mr Jirayu.

According to the Budget Bureau, the 2026 expenditure budget increases by only 27.9 billion baht, or 0.74% from fiscal 2025, which is considered a relatively low growth rate after Thailand dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020-2021.

The 2021 budget increased by 2.69% from the previous year, then the 2022 budget contracted by 5.66%. The 2023 budget increased by 2.7%, then leapt by 13.1% and 4.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The 2026 expenditure budget of 3.78 trillion baht is categorised as: budget allocations for budget-receiving agencies (37.3% of the total); personnel expenses for the public sector (21.7%); budget expenditure for the central fund (16.7%); public debt repayments (11.2%); revolving funds allocations (7.26%); replenishment of the treasury account balance (3.27%); and integrated expenditures (2.61%).

When categorised by strategic area, the budget is allocated across six strategies: promoting social opportunities and equity at 942 billion baht; human resource development at 605 billion baht; public administration reform and development at 605 billion baht; national security at 415 billion baht; enhancing competitiveness at 394 billion baht; and quality growth with environmental sustainability at 147 billion baht.