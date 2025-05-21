OR eyes move into quick meal business

Listen to this article

A branch of found & found, one of OR's non-oil business ventures, located in a PTT petrol station compound on Boromratchonnanee 97 Road in Bangkok.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) is planning to venture into the quick meal business if ongoing talks with partners are successful.

The company cannot disclose the names of the other parties until the negotiations end, said Wilaiwan Kanjanakanti, senior executive vice-president for finance at OR.

The talks are expected to be completed in this year's third quarter, after which OR will announce an investment budget if they prove successful, she said.

The company plans to allocate part of its 2025 capital spending worth 18 billion baht to fund the new business.

According to OR, 40% of the total spending for this year will support a plan to build 100 new filling stations and 250 electric vehicle charging outlets.

Roughly 38% of the budget goes to asset acquisition and joint ventures, as well as the expansion of Café Amazon, a chain of cafes operated by OR.

Café Amazon operates at 4,879 locations across 11 countries.

Some 15% of the budget is allocated for overseas business expansion, especially in Southeast Asia. The last portion representing 7% of the total will be spent on the development of digital technology and innovative businesses.

OR has diversified into a variety of non-oil businesses for years, ranging from food and beverages to cosmetics products.

The company earlier announced it would scale up its health and beauty business. It plans to increase the number of its "found & found" healthcare and cosmetic shops to 12, up from eight as of April this year.

Ms Wilaiwan said she believes non-oil and oil businesses can maintain growth overseas, especially in Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The economies in these countries should remain healthy for the rest of this year despite US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy, she said.

OR is focusing its business expansion on Cambodia. ML Peekthong Thongyai, chief executive of OR, said earlier that the country has significant potential, both in terms of economic growth and business opportunities, so OR has strategically positioned Cambodia as its "second home base" under PTT Cambodia Co.