ONE Championship touts $470m tourism boost for Thailand

Chatri: Engine for tourism economy

ONE Championship chief executive Chatri Sityodtong says martial arts promotion does more than organise fighting competitions in Bangkok -- it's now a key engine for Thailand's tourism economy.

According to a new report commissioned by Nielsen and shared this month, ONE Championship generates an estimated US$470 million annually in economic value for Thailand through its slate of combat sports events, including its primetime cards at Lumpinee Stadium.

Mr Chatri described the findings as a "validation" of what he already believed.

"Without a doubt, ONE is the largest and most consistent driver of tourism, investment and awareness for Thailand on the global stage via our weekly broadcast to more than 190 countries and our rabid fan base of 500 million people around the world," he told the Bangkok Post.

"Our live events, coupled with our superstar heroes and global content engine, continue to drive Thailand's economy forward and bring prestige, honour and glory to Thailand."

The Nielsen study in April 2025 estimated that ONE's monthly primetime events under the ONE Fight Night banner generate nearly $7 million in economic value per show, while its weekly Friday Fights series contribute another $7 million each week.

The biggest impact comes from numbered events, such as January's ONE 170 at Impact Arena, with nearly $21 million in estimated value per show.

The report found 82% of international fans travelled specifically to attend a ONE event in Thailand, with 65% extending their trips beyond Bangkok to explore other parts of the country.

Major tourist markets include Australia, the US, France, the UK, and Canada -- nations where ONE has been aggressively expanding its broadcast and content reach.

"While I knew intuitively that ONE has been the single biggest driver of tourism in the Tourism Authority of Thailand's '5Fs' [food, fashion, fight, film and festivals] vision, I am happy Nielsen quantified our contribution to Thailand," said Mr Chatri.

Nielsen also reported that the retail and leisure sectors have seen the biggest benefits, pulling in $105 million annually from ONE-related activity, followed by accommodation ($54 million) and food and beverage ($38 million).

The timing of the report may prove significant as Thailand faces growing regional competition. Vietnam posted record growth for international visitors last year, with some travel analysts suggesting Hanoi and Da Nang could soon eclipse Bangkok and Phuket as Southeast Asia's top destinations.

As traditional tourism hubs battle rising costs and changing consumer habits, sports entertainment has emerged as one of the few sectors offering consistent international pull.

ONE's strategy in Thailand, built around frequent shows, homegrown Muay Thai heroes such as Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and a prime broadcast footprint, is now being held up as a potential blueprint for sports tourism.

Mr Chatri said he is positioning the organisation as a key player.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our fans, our athletes, our partners and our team," he said. "ONE is just getting started."