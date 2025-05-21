OTOD Smart Living project set in motion

Listen to this article

A smart tractor captures the attention of attendees during the project's launch event.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has launched the One Tambon, One Digital Smart Living (OTOD Smart Living) project nationwide to strengthen the digital capabilities of Thai communities and farmers.

The application process is underway and interested parties can apply to participate through May 30 this year, with on-ground implementation and digital skills training scheduled to commence in June.

According to Piyanuch Wuttisorn, deputy permanent secretary of the DES Ministry, the project is expected to benefit more than 2,700 individuals from 900 households.

The project should generate a minimum of 170 million baht in annual economic value, paving the way for more liveable smart cities and a resilient digital economy, she said.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is responsible for the project.

Ms Piyanuch said depa initiated the project in 2023 to promote the adoption of digital technologies for improving agricultural production, increasing income, and reducing costs.

Initial efforts focused on agricultural drones and high-value crop platforms, such as the utilisation of drones in durian farming.

While agriculture remains a vital sector, contributing 8.58% to national GDP and employing more than 30 million people, many farming communities still face numerous challenges, including climate-related disasters, high production costs, and limited access to technology.

Several rural communities lack the necessary support to effectively utilise digital tools, according to depa.

To address these challenges, the project promotes the effective and informed adoption of digital technologies, such as smart solar-powered lighting, smart solar-powered CCTV, smart tractors, agricultural drones, and agriculture and carbon credit platforms, said Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of depa.

By integrating smart city development mechanisms into agricultural communities, which are often underserved, this initiative seeks to improve the quality of life for those working in the agricultural sector, he said.

The OTOD Smart Living project is divided into two types of support.

The first refers to "smart living", featuring a one-year support programme for 40 communities located in provinces with smart city promotion zones.

These communities will receive digital technologies, including smart solar-powered lighting, smart solar-powered CCTV, smart tractors, agricultural drones, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and a platform for agriculture.

The second, called "smart living plus", is a one-year support programme for five communities situated within officially designated smart cities.

These communities will be equipped with smart solar-powered lighting, smart solar-powered CCTV, smart tractors, agricultural drones, IoT technology, and platforms for agriculture and carbon credit.

"The OTOD Smart Living project represents a significant milestone in extending Smart City development to rural communities across Thailand," said Mr Nuttapon.