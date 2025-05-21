Samsung sees premium TV segment driving growth

South Korean electronics firm Samsung expects the Thai TV market to register modest growth this year.

Chawapoj Thienthong, director of AV business at Thai Samsung Electronics Co, said the company forecasts a 2% year-on-year growth in market value this year, driven by the premium TV segment.

Last year, the Thai TV market was valued at 22 billion baht.

Samsung expects continued demand for premium and large-screen TVs, such as those with 75-inch displays.

In the first quarter this year, this segment grew by 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting strong purchasing power among premium customers, he said.

Mr Chawapoj said he sees continued potential in the Thai TV market, as consumers increasingly opt for artificial intelligence (AI)-equipped appliances.

Samsung aims to outperform the overall market with 6% growth this year.

To address concerns over weakening purchasing power, the company introduced the Samsung Finance Plus programme for TVs last year, offering customers more flexible payment options.

According to the company's website, the programme provides personal loans and/or secured multi-purpose loans.

The customer owns the TV, while the approved credit line is a financial obligation to KB J Capital Co Ltd until the customer completes the instalment payments under the loan agreement.

"The instalment programme enhances purchasing power by allowing customers to acquire products through longer payment terms," he said.

The company also partnered with financial institutions to support instalment plans, which are expected to boost sales in the mass-market segment, said Mr Chawapoj.

For premium buyers, credit cards remain the preferred payment method.

He said TV demand remains strong despite a decline in terrestrial TV viewership, as many consumers now use TVs for streaming services.

Thai consumers, in particular, often stream YouTube on their TVs. As YouTube content may be compressed for smoother playback, the image quality often relies on the TV's AI capabilities to enhance the visual experience, said Mr Chawapoj.

He said AI features are becoming standard across various electrical appliance brands, not only Samsung products.

However, the Thai TV market faces increased competition from Chinese brands, which tend to offer lower-priced products. This influx may lead to a decrease in overall market value, said Mr Chawapoj.

"We won't compete on price alone. Instead, we'll highlight product features and offer attractive financing options," he said.