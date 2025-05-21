Tasco banks on premium-grade asphalt

Workers pave a road with asphalt. Tasco expects sales to stay flat this year due in part to a limited supply of raw materials.

Stronger competition in the Asian asphalt market is causing Tipco Asphalt (Tasco), a Thai asphalt manufacturer and supplier, to focus more on making premium-grade asphalt to earn more revenue and avoid a price war.

Asphalt is a key material for the construction and maintenance of roads, airport runways and walkways.

Tasco is worried the price war in the asphalt market will escalate as supply accumulates in the Asian region, said chief executive Chaiwat Srivalwat.

Last year the company decided to invest in upgrading its production facility, which usually makes conventional asphalt, so that it can make premium-grade asphalt which can be sold at higher prices.

He did not reveal the investment budget.

Premium-grade asphalt is designed to have better performance and durability than conventional asphalt.

According to Mr Chaiwat, the facility already started commercial operation. New products can be used to withstand heavy loads.

"There are many grades of premium asphalt. Some are 40% more expensive than conventional products," said Mr Chaiwat.

Tasco's asphalt sales in Vietnam are facing tough competition that have led to a price war and subsequently a decrease in purchase orders of the company's products, he said.

Sales in other countries, including Australia and China, have also declined as Tasco continues to prioritise sales in selective high-margin markets with premium grade products.

In Thailand, the government's budget spending on construction projects helped drive domestic sales in the first quarter of this year, with sales volume reaching 290,000 tonnes.

Tasco posted 6.7 billion baht in sales in the first quarter, a rise of 35.3% year-on-year.

The amount is lower than revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 because of the impact of the price war in overseas markets, said Mr Chaiwat.

He expects sales in 2025 to be on par with the 1.15 million tonnes recorded last year due partly to limited raw materials, following US trade sanctions on Venezuela's export of inexpensive heavy crude oil, which is used to make asphalt.