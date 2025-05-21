Google I/O 2025 Recap: Major advances in AI showcased

Listen to this article

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, speaks at the Google I/O 2025 conference in Mountainview, California on Tuesday. (Photo: Google)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California - Google is preparing to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more internet users while teasing a $250-a-month subscription for AI power users, in its latest effort to fend off growing competition from rivals like OpenAI.

Google unveiled the plans amid a flurry of demos that included new smart glasses during its annual I/O conference on Tuesday in Mountain View, California.

The event has adopted a tone of increased urgency since the rise of generative AI challenged the tech company’s longtime strengths of organising and retrieving information on the internet.

In recent months, Google has become more aggressive in asserting that it has caught up to competitors after appearing flat-footed upon the release of ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in 2022.

On Tuesday, it laid out an expanded vision for Google Search that lets consumers ask virtually anything, from simple queries to complex research questions, from analysing what a smartphone camera sees to fetching an event ticket to buy.

Google likewise said it aims to build AI that is personal and proactive, whether phoning a store for users or sending students a practice test generated on the fly.

CEO Sundar Pichai said that parent company Alphabet would build such AI with the cost in mind as well. “Over and over, we’ve been able to deliver the best models at the most effective price point,” he said.

Google’s AI assistant Gemini now has more than 400 million monthly active users, Pichai said. In a major update, the company said consumers across the United States now can switch Google Search into “AI Mode”. Showcased in March as an experiment open to test users, the feature dispenses with the Web’s standard fare in favour of computer-generated answers for complicated queries.

Google also announced an “AI Ultra Plan,” which for $249.99 monthly provides users with higher limits on AI and early access to experimental tools like Project Mariner, an internet browser extension that can automate keystrokes and mouse clicks, and Deep Think, a version of its top-shelf Gemini model that is more capable of reasoning through complicated tasks.

Google’s new plan also includes 30 terabytes of cloud storage and an ad-free YouTube subscription. Google already offers other subscription options, including a $19.99-per-month service with access to some AI capabilities unavailable for most free users and cheaper plans with additional cloud storage. Last week, the company told Reuters it had signed up more than 150 million subscribers across those plans.

Pichai told reporters that the rise of generative AI was not at the full expense of online search.

This “feels very far from a zero-sum moment”, he said. “The kind of use cases we are serving in search is dramatically expanding” because of AI.

Highlights at a Glance

The following is a quick summary of key highlights from the Google I/O 2025 keynote by CEO Sundar Pichai, showcasing major AI updates — from new AI-generated photo and video models to enhanced features in Search and Gmail, and groundbreaking projects like AI-assisted filmmaking and updates to Project Starline.

Google Beam (formerly Project Starline)

Project Starline has evolved into Google Beam, a new AI-first video communications platform.

Enables realistic 3D video calls.

Launch partners include HP.

Generative Media

Google introduced two new generative models:

Veo 3: A video generation model that now supports audio.

Imagen 4: An advanced image generation model.

Flow: A new AI filmmaking app that helps create and connect cinematic video clips.

Project Astra → Gemini Live

Gemini Live now includes features from Project Astra.

Lets users interact with the AI assistant using camera and screen-sharing for real-world tasks.

Rolling out to iOS users.

Also connects with Canva for content creation.

Project Mariner → Agent Mode

Agent Mode enables AI agents to use tools and interact with the web to complete complex tasks.

Agentic capabilities are coming:

To developers.

Experimentally to the Gemini app.

Personalisation

Personal context will allow Gemini models to access your Google app data (with permission), enabling more relevant responses.

Personalised Smart Replies in Gmail:

Suggests replies based on your past emails and files.

Matches your writing style.

AI Mode in Search

AI Mode is a new tab in Google Search, offering a fully AI-powered search experience.

Designed for complex queries.

Now rolling out in the US.

AI Overviews:

Already used by over 1.5 billion users.

Driving increased search activity.

Gemini 2.5

Gemini 2.5 Pro:

Now leading LMArena benchmarks.

Introduces Deep Think Mode, an experimental feature for advanced reasoning.

Gemini 2.5 Flash:

Optimised for speed and low cost.

Gemini App

Experimental Agent Mode to be added to the Gemini app.

Deep Research capabilities: