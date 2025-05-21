Thailand Showcases Rice Legacy at Global Convention

Over the past year, Thailand’s rice export performance has been strong, with a large export volume of 9.95 million tons, the highest in 6 years. However, in 2025, Thai rice exports trend is expected to face many challenging factors, such as surplus inventories and stockpiled rice in 2024 in key trading partner countries as well as intensified global competition due to the return of Indian rice exports and potential tariff adjustments under the Trump administration. All of these factors have contributed to volatility in the global rice market and intensified price competition. The global rice market situation tends to slow down effecting the first quarter of 2025 of Thai rice exports, with amount of 1.8 million tonnes, a decline of 27.99% year-on-year, from 2.51 million tonnes in 2024.

Under the leadership of Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, the ministry has been proactive in addressing post-pandemic challenges and global trade headwinds. Recent efforts include programmes to align rice production with market demand and support value-added rice products, reducing reliance on raw grain exports. Therefore, the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has recently organized activities to promote rice exports by participating in major international trade exhibitions and increasing the frequency of trade negotiations with both the public and private sectors in order to maintain existing markets and open new markets in potential regions, especially in Africa and the Middle East.

Director-General (DG) of DFT, Mrs. Arada Fuangtong, stated that “In order to increase purchase orders to support Thai rice production, as well as to strengthen relationship. On March 2025, the DFT organized the Trade Mission delegation to visit the Republic of South Africa, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Thai rice exporters and major South African rice importers, totaling more than 400,000 tons, worth more than 7.3 billion baht.”

Moreover, to address potential demand shortfalls, The Ministry of Commerce is set to host the Thailand Rice Convention 2025 (TRC 2025) on 26 May at the Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, marking the return of this key event after a six-year hiatus. Organised by the Department of Foreign Trade, the 10th edition of the convention aims to strengthen international cooperation and expand trade opportunities in the global rice industry.

Themed “Global Rice from Thai Legacy”, the event will bring together stakeholders from across the rice value chain including farmers, millers, exporters, importers, and international media to exchange insights and explore new business partnerships. A particular focus will be placed on premium rice categories such as Thai Hom Mali Rice, Sangyod rice, Riceberry, and organic aromatic black rice, showcasing Thailand’s deep cultural heritage and unique flavour profiles. TRC 2025 also aims to strengthen Thailand’s rice branding on the global stage, particularly in key markets such as USA, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa, China, Angola, Benin, Iraq, and Yemen, with increased interest in both white and glutinous rice.

Mrs. Arada, the DG of DFT also emphasized that TRC 2025 is a vital platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging trade agreements. “After a six-year pause, the convention offers a much-needed opportunity to navigate market headwinds through collaboration and innovation, especially as new consumer preferences reshape global demand. We would like to present the innovation and technology of Thai rice which rooting from the existing Thai local wisdom and legacy, along with efforts to maintain the quality and standards of rice, as well as to develop Thai rice to meet the different needs of buyers in each market around the world in accordance with our slogan ‘Think Rice, Think Thailand’.”

“We extend a warm invitation to all stakeholders across the government, private, and public sectors to participate in the Thailand Rice Convention 2025. We trust that the Thai rice entrepreneurs, exporters, farmers and everyone involved in the rice trade industry will serve as a gracious host in welcoming guests from around the world. TRC 2025 is an important event to showcase Thai rice on the global stage and to reinforce Thailand’s leadership in the international rice trade.” said Mrs. Arada.