Bank of Thailand slashes tourism forecast

Central bank predicts a drop of nearly 30% in Chinese visitors in 2025

Listen to this article

Tourists in traditional Thai costumes visit Wat Arun in Bangkok on Jan 7, 2025. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Bank of Thailand has slashed its forecast for Chinese tourist arrivals this year by 2 million, or nearly 30%, reducing its projection for total foreign arrivals in 2025.

The central bank has cut its projection for foreign arrivals this year from 39.5 million to 37.5 million, with the reduction attributed to a decline in Chinese visitors to 5 million, said Pranee Sutthasri, senior director of the macroeconomic department.

In 2024, Chinese tourist arrivals totalled 6.7 million, far below the record 11 million set in pre-pandemic 2019.

Given the likely impact of US tariff policies, the central bank assessed the country’s economic outlook under two scenarios: one assuming lower tariffs and the other higher tariffs.

Under the high-tariff scenario, foreign arrivals are projected to reach 37 million this year.

The Bank of Thailand’s edited minutes, published last week, highlighted growing concerns over the weakening tourism sector, which is a key driver of the country’s economy.

According to the minutes, the drop in Chinese arrivals during the first quarter may not be due solely to concerns about safety in Thailand. It could also reflect changes in tourist behaviour and increased efforts by the Chinese government to promote domestic tourism.

In addition, the global economic slowdown caused by prolonged trade tensions may dampen discretionary spending on foreign travel, noted the regulator.

“The number of international tourist arrivals in Thailand may not return to the pre-pandemic peak of almost 40 million recorded in 2019 over the next few years. Average tourist spending may also decline compared with previous levels,” the minutes noted.

Kiatnakin Phatra Research Center (KKP Research) forecasts 36.2 million foreign arrivals this year, an increase of 600,000 from 35.6 million last year.

It also foresees fewer Chinese travellers, who increasingly prefer alternative destinations such as Japan.

The contribution to Thai GDP from tourism is expected to soften this year, according to KKP Research.

The research house said Thailand’s potential economic growth may weaken in the coming years because of a diminished manufacturing sector, along with a decline in exports and tourism.

“To raise Thailand’s potential growth to 3%, foreign tourist arrivals should increase by 7-10 million annually, climbing to 70 million by 2030, to offset the weakening manufacturing sector,” noted KKP Research.

Meanwhile, Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) estimates foreign arrivals falling to 34.5 million this year, a 2.8% year-on-year decline as fewer visitors arrive from China, Malaysia and South Korea.

Revenue from foreign tourists is expected to drop by 3% to 1.62 trillion baht, K-Research noted.

From Jan 1 to May 11 this year, Thailand welcomed 12.9 million foreign tourists, a 1% decrease from the same period a year ago.