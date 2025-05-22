PTT to slash costs amid US tariff burden

PTT is bracing for the impact of Trump's tariffs and a decline in global oil prices. Somchai Poomlard

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc plans to cope with US tariffs and a dip in global oil prices by reducing expenses and increasing operational efficiency to boost profits.

The company is also experiencing a downturn in the petrochemical and oil refining industries.

The new measures form three schemes, dubbed "Axis" to reduce spending, "D1" to promote asset synergy under PTT Group to cut unnecessary expenses, and "Mission X" to drive up profits.

Under Axis, PTT will maintain sufficient cash on hand by reducing expenses by 11 billion baht a year incurred by its subsidiaries between 2025 and 2029.

"We can achieve this by pushing for digital transformation to support our work," said Kongkrapan Intarajang, president and chief executive of PTT.

For D1, the company plans to synergise physical assets as well as human assets to reduce expenses by 3 billion baht a year.

Under Mission X, PTT will lift operational efficiency and increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of companies under its wing to 30 billion baht a year between 2025 and 2027, said Mr Kongkrapan.

Asset monetisation is another approach to increase earnings, he said, adding the company will consider selling parts of its assets and promoting those with potential growth.

The company has earned 8 billion baht from asset monetisation thus far, and set a goal of 15 billion baht for this approach, said Mr Kongkrapan.

Global crude oil prices are expected to continue to fall as a result of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy, with a renewed trade war hitting international trade, said Thai Oil Plc, Thailand's largest oil refinery by volume.

Dubai crude oil reference prices closed at $63.96 per barrel on May 20.

Washington's trade policy is expected to cause a sluggish economy, eventually leading to lower demand for refined oil products, notably diesel and fuel oil, in the industrial sector, said Nuttapol Nopparatwong, vice-president for commercial planning at Thai Oil.

But despite a drop in global oil prices, gross refinery margins (GRMs) are expected to improve from the first quarter of this year.

GRM is the difference between prices of crude oil and refined oil. A higher GRM is one factor that suggests refining operations are likely to be more profitable.

Mr Nuttapol said the average GRM should increase from $3.5 per barrel in the first quarter, attributed to a lower supply of refined oil as refineries in the US and Europe are expected to exit the business as facilities end their service life or face financial problems.

An increase in commercial flights should also drive up GRM, he said.

Consumption of jet fuel and gasoline is expected to rise between July and August, which is usually travel season.