Listed Thai companies set for earnings plunge in 1st half

Analysts expect listed companies' earnings to drop 6% year-on-year in the first half of 2025 amid global trade tensions and tourism weakness, with serious headwinds expected this quarter and next.

The US tariff spikes have begun to erode corporate profitability, with many firms now grappling with higher operating costs tied to these new tax measures. Compounding the issue is a slowdown in tourism, traditionally a major economic driver, which is in its low season, placing additional pressure on earnings.

Despite the downturn, analysts noted several resilient sectors that are expected to outperform the market, such as food, telecom, power generation, healthcare and retail, as they are better positioned to weather economic challenges.

Bualuang Securities (BLS) said while most downside risks have already been priced into the market, uncertainty remains high, particularly with the delayed impact of US reciprocal tariffs, which is expected to materialise in the second and third quarters.

These trade headwinds could delay Thailand's economic recovery and earnings rebound, now projected to take hold in the final quarter of the year, BLS said in a research note.

Similar to the US-China trade war of 2018-2019, the brokerage warned that companies may once again be forced to absorb rising tax costs to stay competitive, leading to compressed profit margins.

On the domestic front, Thailand continues to struggle with structural challenges, including weak household consumption due to high debt levels, a sluggish tourism rebound, subdued private investment and manufacturing activity, intensified competition from low-priced Chinese imports, and declining foreign direct investment due to ongoing policy uncertainties.

Earnings forecasts for listed companies have been slashed by 6% this year, particularly in cyclical sectors.

However, BLS maintains a "cautiously optimistic" stance, noting that current valuations have already factored in many of the risks.

In a worst-case scenario involving a prolonged trade war, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index could fall to around 1,030 points, down from around 1,180 points now, noted the brokerage.

In the near term, BLS highlights strong earnings momentum in selected sectors, particularly food (supported by rising pork prices and declining animal feed costs), beverages (benefiting from falling prices of key inputs such as sugar and aluminium), and technology infrastructure, especially telecoms and power generation.

These sectors have a wide moat, as investors concentrate on market leaders amid a lack of safer options. However, BLS views the trade negotiations between the US and China as showing signs of progress this quarter.

"This potential de-escalation phase may signal a market bottom and open opportunities to rotate into oversold cyclical stocks offering compelling risk-reward prospects," said the brokerage.

BLS also sees strong potential in the petrochemical sector, as earnings may be better than expected. The sector is a likely early-stage recovery play when the economy rebounds later in the year, noted the brokerage.

Yuanta Securities Thailand expects second-quarter earnings to slow both on a quarterly and annualised basis, reflecting typical seasonal softness in manufacturing and continued domestic economic fragility.

The brokerage recommends focusing on sectors with minimal trade war exposure and steady earnings prospects, such as telecom, power generation, healthcare, retail and consumer staples.

Yuanta's top picks for the second quarter include Bangkok Chain Hospital (BCH), BCPG, CP All (CPALL), Gulf Energy Development (GULF), Ngern Tid Lor (TIDLOR), and True Corporation (TRUE).

Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) encourages gradual accumulation of high-growth stocks this quarter. Key sector-based recommendations include Siam Cement (SCC) for construction materials, Delta Electronics (Thailand) (DELTA) and KCE Electronics (KCE) for electronics, Osotspa (OSP) and Ichitan Group (ICHI) for food and beverage, SCG Packaging (SCGP) for packaging, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) for transport.

"Although short-term visibility remains limited, analysts agree that selective investment in resilient, undervalued sectors could yield strong returns as both the global and Thai economies edge towards recovery in the latter half of the year," ASPS noted.