TV warning system set to go live after successful test

Listen to this article

The Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station (RTA) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) working panel recently tested an emergency warning system on a virtual terrestrial TV broadcasting network on a closed system basis.

They said the trial was successful, with the system to be used on a real TV broadcasting network in the near future.

According to NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota, who is responsible for broadcasting, the TV warning system is meant to complement the mobile phone system known as the cell broadcast system.

This system is to serve people who do not have mobile phones or those who have mobiles that do not support the cell broadcast system, she said.

The TV warning system can broadcast images, sounds and warning messages while people watch digital TV programmes.

The TV broadcast warning system includes only areas covered by the digital terrestrial TV transmitter stations, interrupting TV programmes for a short period.

The related parties will have to consider what kind of emergencies and levels of disaster are suitable for TV warnings, said Mrs Pirongrong.

"Digital TV broadcasting is another communication channel that can broadcast signals to almost every area nationwide. If a disaster or emergency occurs and viewers are watching a TV programme, they can be informed of the event immediately," she said.

Mrs Pirongrong said the NBTC is committed to promoting the emergency warning system on digital terrestrial TV networks to create a national system that is efficient, comprehensive and reaches all groups of people.

During the trial, the warning system showed full-screen warning images and messages, with a short audio message during the TV broadcast before the TV screen returned to normal TV programme.

The system can also insert the warning messages on TV at specified locations.

During the trial, representatives from the related parties discussed the ways to coordinate between the warning via the TV broadcasting network and the cell broadcast system.

The representatives were from the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, digital terrestrial TV network providers, the RTA, MCOT, the Public Relations Department, the Public Broadcasting Service of Thailand as well as the Digital Television Association (Thailand).

Previously the NBTC said it was studying the feasibility of designating a new digital TV Channel 1 specifically for disaster warnings and updates.