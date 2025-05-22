Central Pattana launches month of Pride festivities in malls

Mr Nattakit (centre) said the rainbow economy could generate more than 150 billion baht annually.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), a retail arm of Central Group and the operator of Central shopping centres, is reaffirming its commitment to diversity and equality with the launch of "Thailand's Pride Celebration 2025: Pride For All".

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN, said the campaign underscores Pride Month as both a celebration of human rights and a strategic driver of economic growth.

Thailand's LGBTQIAN+ tourism market is expected to generate 67 billion baht a year, with the global rainbow tourism sector projected to reach US$20 billion by 2032.

"Central malls have become safe and inclusive spaces for all. With more than 6 million LGBTQIAN+ individuals in Thailand and growing international interest, the rainbow economy could generate more than 150 billion baht annually," he said.

Thailand, already the top global destination for gender-affirming surgery, is positioning itself as Asia's LGBTQIAN+ hub. Its influence in pop culture, from Girl Love series to vibrant drag performances, has bolstered its soft power globally.

"The passage of the marriage equality law makes Thailand the first in Southeast Asia and only the third in Asia to take this step," said Mr Nattakit.

Now in its sixth year, the campaign positions CPN as a driving force behind Thailand's ambition to become a global pride destination and host of World Pride 2030.

The festivities, running throughout June across 39 Central branches, are themed "Embracing Freedom" and feature inclusive events tailored to all generations.

The initiative also serves to stimulate Thailand's Rainbow Economy, reinforcing the nation's growing soft power across tourism, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors.

The celebration begins with Love with Pride 2025 on May 31 at CentralWorld, featuring a full-scale Pride Parade.

The highlight includes performances from the House of Heals drag troupe, and a fashion showcase by Muse by Metinee.

The festivities continue into June 1 with the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, set to attract over 300,000 participants.

Pride Parades are scheduled at 19 Central locations across all regions, including Central Phuket, Central Pattaya and Central Khon Kaen.

This year's campaign is expected to draw more than 1.3 million visitors nationwide.

Special activities include meet-and-greets with popular Boy Love actors, Pride markets, speed dating events, Pride Talks, and the Beyond the Rainbow reflection campaign. Marriage registration services will also be available at select branches.