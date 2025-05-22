Proposal for additional data centres in the provinces

Listen to this article

Ms Wentworth says increasing the number of data centres, especially outside major cities, would improve data accessibility and support emerging technologies.

Expanding data centres beyond Bangkok, enhancing mobile broadband performance, and strengthening network connectivity through internet exchange points are crucial for improving Thailand's internet resilience and establishing it as a regional data centre hub.

According to the Internet Society's Pulse platform, a trusted source for third-party internet measurement data, Thailand has recorded no internet shutdowns over the past 12 months.

The estimated GDP loss of a single day's shutdown is projected at US$21 million.

The Internet Society also rates Thailand's choice of internet service providers (ISPs) as excellent, Sally Wentworth, president and chief executive of global non-profit organisation the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation, told the Bangkok Post.

Thailand has 37 data centres and 12 active internet exchange points (IXPs).

The country has one of the greatest internet penetration rates in Southeast Asia, especially in rural areas where 85% of the population is online, she said.

According to data on the Pulse platform, Thailand is doing well, though an area for improvement is IXPs.

Thailand has 12 IXPs, which are where network operators interconnect and internet content is hosted locally. This amount exceeds the regional average of six IXPs per country.

However, only 12% of Thailand's networks connect to these IXPs. Connecting more networks to these IXPs and creating even more IXPs would increase the resilience of Thailand's internet infrastructure, according to the Internet Society.

"This would improve Thailand's capabilities to withstand potential internet outages, reduce costs, and improve internet speeds," said Ms Wentworth.

Moreover, Thailand has significantly advanced its fixed broadband infrastructure, yet mobile broadband performance lags when compared with other countries.

As of February 2024, Thailand's median mobile download speed ranked 63rd globally, despite 83% of the population accessing the internet via mobile devices.

Over the past few months, progress enhanced performance and hopefully this can continue, Ms Wentworth said.

Thailand has 45 data centres for its 72 million inhabitants, with most concentrated in Bangkok. Singapore, with a population of around 6 million, has 47 data centres.

Increasing the number of data centres, especially outside major cities, would improve data accessibility and support emerging technologies.

In addition, Thailand has 84,661 registered .th domains, indicating a low level of local content creation. Promoting awareness and interest in registering .th domains could stimulate local content development, said Ms Wentworth.

She said the Internet Society will continue to support the development of IXPs in Thailand.

IXPs are physical locations where multiple ISPs and other network operators connect to exchange internet traffic directly, bypassing the need for third-party networks. These points are one way to offer affordable and reliable internet access, according to the Internet Society.

IXPs also help host internet content locally, which reduces the cost of international transit and significantly reduces slow speeds. This allows internet users to access their favourite websites and streaming services faster and with limited interruptions.

BKNIX, Thailand's first neutral Internet Exchange (IX), was established in December 2014 with support from the Internet Society.

Over the past decade, the IX has expanded from eight members to 64.

The Internet Society has also supported BKNIX in establishing a second point of presence in Bangkok at a data centre close to the Bangkok Central Business District in 2016, and in 2020 in Chiang Mai.

The Internet Society has a partnership with the Thailand Network Information Center Foundation (THNIC), a non-profit organisation focused on developing internet infrastructure in Thailand.

The Internet Society will continue to engage with partners, such as THNIC, and with its members in Thailand to strengthen their presence and help expand its work to local communities, Ms Wentworth said.

"Our vision for the future of the internet is that everyone, everywhere, will have affordable, reliable, and resilient internet connectivity and that they will have a safe and secure experience when they are online," she said.

Roughly a third of the world is missing out on online opportunities, while the rest of the planet misses out on their ideas and creativity, said Ms Wentworth.

Ms Wentworth said that advancements in wireless technology are making home connectivity easier without the need for cables and wires. Low Earth orbit satellites are expanding access to remote regions, while new laser technologies enable high-speed connections over vast distances. These innovations are laying the foundation for global connectivity.

Meanwhile, protocols developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force are improving network efficiency. The Messaging Layer Security protocol, set to launch on millions of mobile phones, will enhance messaging security. Other protocols are reducing latency and accelerating internet performance.

"As we move forward into an AI-driven future, it is crucial to ensure that disconnected populations are not left behind while connected communities continue to benefit from the creativity and innovative solutions these groups can offer," Ms Wentworth added.