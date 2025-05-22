True Corp sorry for mobile service outage

Listen to this article

True Corp apologised on Thursday for a mobile phone and internet service outage that had a nationwide impact on some clients, and said it was preparing compensation for those affected.

“Various services, including voice and data, are now returning to full capacity across all areas nationwide,” it said in an updated announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“Affected users on the True network will receive an SMS notification with details about the compensation.”

Customers complained earlier about mobile and internet service disruptions that began on Thursday morning.

The Downdetector website reported a spike in reports from users starting around 10am. The reasons for the disruption are not yet known.

“Internet and phone calls were down as if there was not a SIM card,” one client said after the services resumed on his mobile phone.

“True apologises for the recent network incident that affected mobile usage for some True customers nationwide,” the company said.

It also said that subscribers to the dtac network, which was absorbed when the two companies merged in 2023, were not affected.

True said its executives were preparing to brief the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission about the incident, compensation and measures for preventing similar occurrences in the future.