Next-Gen Facelift? Why Experts Are Turning to Infinity Lift X

Seamless Facial Lifting program with no surgery for immediate, long-lasting & natural-looking results

3 in 1 Superior Lipo+Lift+Define Jawline by Hair-sized Micro Fiber Laser

Welcome to another episode of Behind Cosmetic Surgery by Dr. Piya—where your questions meet expert answers from Dr. Piya Rungruxsiri, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and ISAP(The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) member, CEO & Co-founder of Nida Esth’ International with numerous prestigious awards from Global Health Asia Pacific's and HELLO! Magazine Thailand.

Today, Dr. Piya will talk about Infinity Lift X- his latest Facelift technique combining his meticulous surgical skill and advanced laser technologies with hair-sized micro-optic laser fiber to Lift Face-Lipo excess fat and define jawline with no surgery and no general anesthesia providing immediate-long lasting & natural looking results just after 1 treatment sessions. The unique single-used sterilized hair-sized micro-optic Laser fibers used in this procedure make Infinity Lift X highly safe.

For many people aged 40 and above, the idea of a surgical facelift can be scary with the fear of general anesthesia, visible scars, or that “overdone”. Some may have already tried various fillers or threads, only to be left disappointed with minimal or short-lived results.

But what if there was a way to lift, sculpt, and redefine your face—without any surgery?

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Dr. Piya introduces: A New Era of Facial Lifting — Infinity Lift X

I’m proud to introduce Infinity Lift X, a breakthrough program I personally curated for those who demand refined, natural results without going under the knife.

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

This isn’t just a lift. It’s a precision-engineered transformation powered by a micro-optic laser fiber — thinner than a strand of hair — that performs three powerful actions in one seamless session:

Lipo: Melts away unwanted facial fat that blurs your true definition

Lift: Firms and tightens sagging skin, restoring youthful structure

Define: Sculpts and locks in a sharper, more elegant jawline

All of this, without a single incision. No stitches. No scars. No downtime. Just visible, immediate improvement that aligns with the 2025 beauty trend I stand behind — “Natural-looking Beauty.”

By integrating EndoliftX and Forma V-Lock through my exclusive technique available only at Nida Esth’ International, Infinity Lift X doesn’t just deliver results — it elevates them. You’ll walk out not just looking fresher, but feeling like yourself at your absolute best.

Let your face reflect who you truly are — elegant, youthful, and confidently defined.

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Why Infinity Lift X Stands Above the Rest

At Nida Esth’, we don’t just lift — we elevate with purpose. Here’s why Infinity Lift X has become the go-to solution for those seeking natural transformation without surgery:

Superior 3-in-1: Lipo + Lift + Define

One session. Three powerful actions.

Lift – Instantly tightens sagging skin, restoring youthful contours

Lipo – Precisely melts stubborn fat in age-prone areas like the double chin or jowls

Define Jawline – Sculpts and secures a sharp, defined V-line with deep contour control

All of it—expertly delivered in a seamless flow, with no stitches or scars.

Seamless with Natural-Looking Results

Your friends won’t know what changed—but they’ll know you look incredible. Expect a naturally lifted, refined appearance that doesn’t look “done.”

Single Treatment with Immediate & Long-Lasting Results

You’ll see the difference immediately—and the best part? The results can last up to 3 years, making it one of the most efficient lifting treatments ever designed.

Surgery Zero with Minimal or No Downtime

No scalpels.

No general anesthesia.

No downtime.

Walk in.

Walk out.

Glow.

Safe & Sterile. Tailored to You.

Each treatment uses a brand-new, single-use ELX Micro-Optic Laser Fiber—ultra-fine, sterile, and patient-specific. Because safety isn’t optional—it’s standard.

Its advantages over other lifting technologies:

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

The Science Behind the Seamless Lift

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Step 1: Deep Lifting & Fat Sculpting with EndoLiftX

At the heart of the program is the ELX Micro-Optic Laser Fiber, a sterilized tool as fine as a strand of hair. Inserted into the skin under local anesthesia, it delivers 1470nm laser energy to two key zones:

Dermis: Triggers immediate contraction of collagen and elastin, tightening the skin on contact

Subcutaneous Fat: Bursts fat cells in targeted areas, like the jawline or cheeks, reshaping the lower face without cutting

The energy is delivered using LasemaR1500, a patented laser system from Italy that ensures precision by focusing on water (in dermis) and fat (in the subcutaneous layer)—the two key aging elements.

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Step 2: Surface Tightening with Forma V-Lock

Following the foundational lift, Forma V-Lock steps in to smooth and tighten the outer skin layers. It uses radiofrequency to stimulate collagen regeneration across areas prone to aging, like:

Forehead and temples

Periorbital region

Cheeks and nasolabial folds

Jowls and neck

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Unlike older RF devices, Forma uses auto-temperature control, delivering safe, consistent heat and a treatment experience often likened to a warm facial massage.

The Nida Esth’ Signature Technique

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Unlike conventional approaches that treat facial aging as a one-plane issue, Dr. Piya’s technique takes a comprehensive, anatomical approach.

“To restore a youthful appearance to the human face, I believe we must reverse the aging process. For this to be effective, the treating physician must have a deep understanding of how aging affects the facial structure in all dimensions—vertically, horizontally, and diagonally.”

Vertical Dimension

This involves sagging caused by gravity—the overall droop in cheeks, jowls, and eyelids.

Horizontal Dimension

This reflects the thinning of skin and fat shifts—loss of volume in the mid-face, and accumulation of unwanted fat in areas like the chin, turning a youthful V-shape into a heavier U-shape.

Diagonal Dimension

Perhaps the most overlooked—ligament weakening, which causes the skin to separate from its anchor points, blurring facial contours and flattening natural structure.

To combat all three dimensions, Dr. Piya developed the Nida Esth’ Signature Technique—a proprietary protocol of precision and personalization:

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Beyond One-Size-Fits-All: A Fully Personalized Approach

One of the core values at Nida Esth’ is individualized treatment. No two faces age the same, so no two lifting plans should be the same.

Every patient begins their journey with a Crisalix 3D Facial Analysis, an AI-powered Swiss imaging system that maps out the facial structure in six angles. This allows Dr. Piya to create a customized blueprint—a “facial map” of where to lift, sculpt, or refine.

Then comes:

Laser Tip Selection: Based on facial structure, different tip sizes (200–600 microns) are chosen to ensure precision—even in delicate zones like under the eyes

Signature Execution: Dr. Piya applies his own lifting algorithm, perfected over decades, to perform the Infinity Lift X under what he calls the Nida Esth’ Signature Technique

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Who & Where Is It For?

Infinity Lift X is ideal for:

Those aged 40+ with mild to moderate facial sagging

Individuals wanting results but not ready for surgery

Patients who’ve tried other lifting lasers with unsatisfying results

Busy professionals needing minimal recovery time

Anyone wanting no visible scars or downtime

Former facelift patients who need touch-ups around chin, jowls, or neck

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

Infinity Lift X can be used for:

Sub Brow

Lower Eyelid

Malar

Cheek & Jawlines

Double Chin & Sub-mandible

Neck

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

What About Downtime?

Infinity Lift X is a single-session treatment that typically takes 60–90 minutes, depending on facial complexity. Most patients resume daily activities immediately. Minimal redness or swelling subsides within 3–5 days.

What Can You Expect?

Most patients see:

A lifted jawline within 4–6 weeks

Smoother skin after 1–2 months

Full results at 3–6 months as collagen regenerates

Results can last up to 3 years, with optional top-ups available every 18 months for maintenance.

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

The Nida Esth’ Distinction

Special Offer for Bangkok Post Readers!

Add us on Line OA or WhatsApp and enter the code "BKK LiftX"

>> Contact Us <<

Line OA: @Nida_Esth , WhatsApp: +66810102200

Website: https://slimlaserthailand.com/

With over 25 years at the forefront of aesthetic innovation, Nida Esth’ International is no stranger to trailblazing. The medical centre is internationally recognized as the “Pioneer of Laser & Cellular Aesthetics in Asia” and has received numerous accolades.

Therefore, for those who fear the knife but still long to lift, refine, and reclaim their youth—Infinity Lift X is more than a treatment. It’s a revolution.

It offers the structure of a surgical facelift, the softness of a spa procedure, and the wisdom of a master surgeon—all in one seamless experience.

Contact for more information at

Tel: +662-252-2121

Line Official Account: @Nida_Esth

WhatsApp : +66810102200

https://www.nidaskincosmetic.com/, http://nida-esth.com

You can also follow the news and various privileges of Nida Esth' International at