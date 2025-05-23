Mitsubishi Electric banks on Southeast Asia market

Mr Ito (seventh from left) and Mr Kawabata (fifth from left) attend the grand opening ceremony of a commercial representative office in Cambodia.

Mitsubishi Electric Group is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, opening new offices in Cambodia.

Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd, which serves as a sales company for Singapore and a regional headquarters, opened a commercial representative office, while Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co Ltd launched a local branch office, both in Phnom Penh.

Despite the global economic slowdown, the company sees stable and sustainable growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, which remains a key strategic market, said Toshimitsu Ito, chief representative in Asia-Pacific at Mitsubishi Electric Corp and managing director of Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.

"We find this market to be highly attractive with significant long-term growth potential. That's why we decided to establish a commercial representative office here, which opened last November," he said.

Mr Ito said the focus of the Cambodia office is air conditioning, with a strategy to build brand recognition and customer trust.

Mitsubishi Electric is targeting both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors.

In addition to air conditioning, the company also offers products such as jet towels, hot water heat pumps, ventilators and air curtains.

"Cambodia's young population suggests robust future growth and the expanding middle class is expected to lead to greater purchasing power. The tourism sector is on the rise, creating opportunities across multiple industries," Mr Ito added.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Cambodia's real GDP is projected to grow by 4% in 2025.

Although competitors are entering the Cambodian market, Mitsubishi Electric remains committed to offering high-quality products with long service life.

Despite the global economic uncertainties, he said Mitsubishi Electric views Cambodia as a long-term market rather than a short-term one.

Products sold in Cambodia are imported from the company's factory in Thailand, and there are no plans to build a manufacturing facility in Cambodia.

Katsuya Kawabata, managing director of Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co Ltd, said Cambodia holds significant potential due to its young population and promising economic growth.

"While there are still some challenges, we have strong confidence in the future of the country -- not just in the overall economy, but also for our elevator and escalator business," he said.

The company observed the construction of a new airport reflects the future potential of Cambodia's tourism sector, further supporting market demand.

In the real estate sector, there has been steady development in both high-rise and low-rise construction projects.

He said Mitsubishi Electric sees potential, particularly in the elevator market for buildings with less than 10 storeys.

While acknowledging competitors in the Cambodian market, Mr Kawabata highlighted Mitsubishi Electric's commitment to product safety and long product lifespan.

He said the extended lifespan of the company's products makes them more cost-effective in the long run.

"We are committed not only to growing our business but also to contributing to Cambodia's overall development," Mr Kawabata said.