PromptSphere to improve Thai AI training standards

Listen to this article

True Digital Academy (TDA) has introduced PromptSphere, a comprehensive learning model driven by artificial intelligence (AI), to pave the way for new careers and businesses for Thais.

PromptSphere, an AI-led learning ecosystem, allows hybrid learning customised for individuals and organisations to deal with the shortage of AI-skilled workers, according to TDA.

The PromptSphere model serves end-to-end needs for individuals to upskill upon hiring, while organisations can recruit or increase the potential of their workforce to drive AI transformation, said Chonnikarn Jira, head of TDA.

This year TDA expects to have 20,000 new upskilled individuals enrol on its courses.

According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), the Thai labour market has a shortage of around 80,000 workers with AI knowledge and the education sector only produces 500 graduates per year in this field.

This shortage is a major barrier to business transformation and digital economic growth, said Ms Chonnikarn.

Over the past five years, TDA has trained more than 60,000 people and supported 90 organisations across 30 industries in aligning workforce capabilities with evolving business needs.

Ms Chonnikarn said TDA is evolving beyond a traditional academy to enable new career opportunities and create a stronger linkage between capability building and organisational results.

The PromptSphere model uses four areas, including a curriculum on AI which covers business, tech and data, and "enabler skills" in thinking and people management.

The skills are meant to drive AI transformation for organisations, customer service, innovative products, digital marketing and digital transformation.

PromptSphere's flagship courses for workers include product management and AI leadership.