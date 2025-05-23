SPCG sees drop in revenue after expiry of adder tariff

SPCG's Solar Power Korat 1 plant in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Solar farm developer SPCG Plc expects its revenue to fall this year after the adder tariff granted to its 36 solar farms came to an end in July 2024.

The adder tariff allows the company to sell electricity at prices above regular rates.

This type of tariff encourages investors to build solar farms by adding an eight-baht tariff to electricity prices, increasing total tariffs, including the wholesale tariff of 3.78 baht per kilowatt-hour, to 11.78 baht per KWh.

The company's 36 solar farms, mostly located in the Northeast, will earn lower revenue from their electricity generation of 260 megawatts this year, said Rungfa Larpyuenyong, SPCG's executive vice-president for accounting and budgeting.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted a 27% decrease in total revenue to 534 million baht, down from 735 million baht in the corresponding period last year, she said.

Net profit plunged by 61% to 139 million baht from 358 million baht in the corresponding period of 2024.

SPCG runs solar farm and rooftop solar panel businesses.

Though revenue from rooftop solar panels grew significantly, rising 34% to 143 million baht during the first three months of 2025, up from 108 million baht in the corresponding period last year, the amount was not sufficient to offset a drop in revenue from solar farms.

From January to March, the company's earnings from solar farms in Thailand and Japan fell by 37% to 388 million baht from 617 million baht in the first quarter of 2024.

Ms Rungfa expects power supply from its solar farms in 2025 to be on par with that of last year at 370-372 million KWh.

Purchase orders for rooftop solar panels are estimated to be worth between 900 million and 1 billion baht this year.

SPCG set a target to have total power generation capacity of 10,000MW within 2050 thanks to the state's policy to promote clean energy.

Under the new power development plan, which passed a public hearing last year, the proportion of renewable power is set to increase to 51% of the nation's total power supply, up from 22% at the end of 2024.

"We expect to win more new renewable power development projects in state auctions," said Pipat Viriyatranon, SPCG's vice-president for finance.