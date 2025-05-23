TAT, AIS team up on domestic travel drive

Listen to this article

Ms Thapanee, left, and Mr Somchai launch the Sukjai Travel Thailand – Aunjai Everywhere campaign.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to launch the Sukjai Travel Thailand – Aunjai Everywhere campaign, aiming to spark a new wave of domestic tourism this year.

The campaign highlights the charm of both major cities and emerging travel hotspots, with the first event on Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok, offering tourists a variety of delicious rewards and exclusive privileges.

Banthat Thong Road is a popular area among food lovers and the younger generations.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said the initiative seeks to position Thailand as a premier regional tourism hub while ensuring sustainable income distribution to local communities through a seamless, digitally connected experience powered by AIS's network.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the TAT, said tourism is a key mechanism to stimulate the national economy.

The organisation is focused on designing tourism experiences that meet the needs of modern digital era travellers, she said.

Mr Somchai said AIS has partnered with the Banthat Thong Business Entrepreneurs Association to introduce three year-round campaigns offering exclusive benefits.

The event features 10 Aunjai check-in points along the road.

Visitors, including locals and foreigners using AIS SIM cards, can scan a QR code via the myAIS app to earn up to 50 AIS Points. Completing all 10 check-ins unlocks a free signature dish from participating restaurants for the whole month of June.

In addition, AIS customers can use 40 AIS points to gain a 40-baht discount at more than 100 popular participating restaurants in the area, valid through the end of the year.

In a related matter, AIS has also expanded point redemption nationwide at top eateries across 87 local festivals in 59 provinces.

Moreover, AIS Lucky Tourist SIM card users receive special perks that reflect Thailand's soft power, such as discounts on entry to Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium and Khao Kheow Zoo, King Power vouchers, complimentary Central lounge services and free travel insurance.