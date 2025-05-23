AI agents a double-edged sword

They will make many tasks easier — including credential theft by cyber attackers, says Gartner

AI agents pose a growing challenge to cybersecurity, and by 2027 they are expected to reduce the time it takes to exploit online account exposure by 50%, according to the technology market intelligence firm Gartner Inc.

"Account takeover (ATO) remains a persistent attack vector because weak authentication credentials, such as passwords, are gathered by a variety of means including data breaches, phishing, social engineering and malware," said Jeremy D'Hoinne, VP analyst at Gartner.

"Attackers then use bots to automate a barrage of login attempts across a variety of services in the hope that the credentials have been reused on multiple platforms."

AI agents will enable automation for more steps in ATO, from social engineering based on deepfake voices, to end-to-end automation of user credential abuses.

Because of this, vendors will introduce products for web, app, API and voice channels to detect, monitor and classify interactions involving AI agents.

"In the face of this evolving threat, security leaders should expedite the move toward passwordless phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication," said Akif Khan, VP analyst at Gartner.

"For customer use cases in which users may have a choice of authentication options, educate and incentivise users to migrate from passwords to multi-device passkeys where appropriate."

Along with ATO, technology-enabled social engineering will also pose a significant threat to corporate cybersecurity. Gartner predicts 40% of social engineering attacks will target executives as well as the broader workforce by 2028.

Attackers are now combining social engineering tactics with "counterfeit reality" techniques, such as deepfake audio and video, to deceive employees during calls.

Although only a few high-profile cases have been reported, these incidents have underscored the credibility of the threat and resulted in substantial financial losses for the affected organisations.

The challenge of detecting deepfakes is still in its early stages, particularly when applied to the diverse attack surfaces of real-time, person-to-person voice and video communications across various platforms.

"Organisations will have to stay abreast of the market, and adapt procedures and workflows in an attempt to better resist attacks leveraging counterfeit reality techniques," said Manuel Acosta, senior director analyst at Gartner.

"Educating employees about the evolving threat landscape by using training specific to social engineering with deepfakes is a key step."