AP Thailand moves fast to rebuild condo trust

AP Thailand has launched a rapid post-quake initiative to restore buyer confidence in high-rise condominiums through swift action and third-party safety verification

Listen to this article

SET-listed developer AP Thailand has rolled out a rapid response initiative to restore consumer confidence in high-rise living following the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which was felt in several high-rise condominiums in Bangkok.

AP Thailand moved quickly to address rising consumer concerns around safety and long-term resilience in condominiums—an increasingly critical issue amid growing urban density and ongoing global volatility.

Kamolthip Bumrungchatudom, Chief Business Group – Condominium, AP Thailand

“A crisis is not just something to endure—it’s a real-time test of our values,” said Kamolthip Bumrungchatudom, Chief Business Group – Condominium (CBG), AP Thailand. “That day, it wasn’t just about engineering. It was about human confidence.”

Immediately after the quake, AP activated a cross-functional “war room” involving more than 450 employees across 15 departments. The goal: to conduct rapid assessments and issue official reassurances across its portfolio of 82 condominium projects.

In addition to internal checks, AP invited four senior structural engineers from independent academic and consultancy backgrounds to verify building integrity.

The team included Asst Prof Dr Arthit Petchsasithon, Assistant Vice President at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and Assoc Prof Acting Sub Lt Dr Suppachai Sinthaworn from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Srinakharinwirot University.

Joining them were Chay Sangsawai, a senior professional engineer and senior structural engineering consultant at CS 2190 Co, Ltd, and Kittiphop Prueksakijkajee, also a senior professional engineer and senior consultant at Boulter Stewart Co, Ltd.

These third-party inspections commenced one day after the quake and were completed within four days, fully funded by AP.

“We didn’t wait. We acted. When anxiety is real, speed is key,” Ms Kamolthip said. “Time was our biggest rival. We weren’t racing against paperwork—we were racing against fear.”

Thailand’s building codes, updated in 1997, 2007, and 2021, require seismic resistance for high-rise developments. AP’s properties, designed to meet or exceed these codes, remained structurally unaffected. However, the event revealed a gap between regulatory compliance and customer perception.

The company responded with a combination of technical assessments, transparent communication, and visible action.

One of the most immediate concerns for residents was elevator access. With over 700 elevators under management nationwide, AP worked closely with service partner OTIS to restore full operations within three to four days after the incident.

It also covered the cost of additional safety assessments required by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

“We saw this as our responsibility. Our job isn’t just to deliver buildings—it’s to ensure long-term habitability and trust,” Ms Kamolthip said.

The company further leveraged its affiliated services to support residents through SMART, one of its subsidiaries, by assisting them with insurance claim filing.

Meanwhile, FIX CARE—another subsidiary with over 50 certified contractors—took the initiative to act as a liaison between residents and its certified contractors to deploy and carry out interior repairs in the affected units.

To expedite recovery, AP advanced over 300 million baht from its own funds to immediately repair landscaping, facilities, and lobbies across affected properties, rather than waiting for insurance disbursements.

“Common areas shape the quality of life. That’s why we repaired first and claimed later,” she said.

One of the most complex repair efforts was at LIFE Ladprao Valley, where AP conducted a 12-day structural reinforcement operation using jacketing with concrete and steel. The work was carried out around the clock by external engineers and monitored daily by the company’s executive teams.

“We worked as if we were in Japan—where seismic design is a cultural imperative, not just a regulation,” she said.

In the longer term, the company views this crisis as a turning point in how urban developers must plan for resilience—not just structurally but emotionally.

“Today, it’s not about selling units. It’s about delivering peace of mind. The future of condos is no longer just about space—it’s about resilience,” Ms Kamolthip added.

She believes the March incident will lead to stronger demand for third-party validation and safety transparency, particularly for new buyers in urban centres like Bangkok, where condominiums remain the dominant housing type due to limited land supply.

Despite headwinds—including inflationary pressures, interest rate sensitivity, and geopolitical instability—AP is continuing to invest in preparedness. The company plans to institutionalise scenario-based planning and strengthen real-time response mechanisms as part of its long-term operating model.

“We can’t control the next quake. But we can control how we show up for our customers—before, during, and after,” she said. “We’re not just building condos. We’re building people’s trust. And in that, there’s no shortcut.”

The swift response may help AP differentiate itself in a competitive residential market where consumer confidence and perceived reliability are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions.

As urban risks—from climate change to seismic activity—intensify, developers are under pressure not just to build structures that meet regulatory requirements but to deliver homes that provide emotional security in an unpredictable world.

“We know that a sense of safety doesn’t come from technical explanations—it comes from what residents can actually see, feel, and experience in their own living spaces. Rebuilding trust isn’t just about proving structural integrity. It’s about restoring peace of mind, both on-site and behind the scenes.”