How to invest in a changing world order

The global economy and investment landscape is undergoing major transformations, especially following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on April 2, which have reshaped the world trade order.

The broadest index of US stocks, the S&P 500, declined sharply after Trump declared "Liberation Day", though it has since recovered above pre-announcement levels after the US and China agreed last week to reduce tariffs for 90 days. Under the agreement, China reduces tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%, and the US cuts its levies on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%.

However, trade war signals remain uncertain as Trump prepares to unilaterally set country-specific tariffs rather than engaging in bilateral negotiations, with more than 150 countries expecting to receive notification letters to be enforced in the next 2-3 weeks.

This phenomenon aligns with a theory advanced by the billionaire fund manager and author Ray Dalio about major changes in the world order. He recently cautioned that we are facing a "great collapse" in the global economic, political and geopolitical order.

He states that every 75 years (±25 years), there is a shift in major powers, and the US has been the dominant power for more than 80 years, meaning there is a high probability of its decline.

Three main factors drive changes in world powers: large debt cycles, class inequality, and the emergence of new powers challenging existing ones. When new powers challenge existing ones, five types of wars occur: trade, technology, capital, geopolitical and military conflicts, which may end with the defeat or weakening of the existing main power.

US PAST ITS PEAK

The US reached its peak power between 1985 and 1990, and is now declining in both military and economic terms. The dollar's status as the main currency is being challenged by other currencies as well as cryptocurrencies, while China is rapidly strengthening.

Although China faces issues such as high national debt (263% of GDP), this is primarily domestic debt, unlike the US, which has foreign debt. China also demonstrates strength in trade, education, technology and military capabilities.

However, China is not yet ready to become the world's main superpower because it is unwilling to allow the yuan to become a global currency. The country wants to remain the world's primary manufacturer, and with US tariffs in place, it will increasingly dump cheap products into other countries.

As a result, the global economy over the next 5-10 years will remain fragmented, resulting in more regionalisation, with no single power having exclusive rights as the US had over the past eight decades.

We believe the global economy will enter a period of high volatility in the short term, with growth slowing by at least a full percentage point (from 3.5% to 2.5%).

Countries highly dependent on exports and facing significant tariffs will be more severely impacted, while some countries have already prepared to cope, such as China expanding overseas markets while strengthening domestically.

For Thailand's economy in 2025, GDP is expected to grow by only 1.4%, down from the previous forecast of 2.5%, and exports may contract by up to 3%.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

In a time of high uncertainty, we recommend diversifying investments across four main asset classes:

For stocks, focus on defensive and value stocks in US, European, Japanese, Chinese and Thai markets, especially companies with primarily domestic revenue.

For fixed income, select US and Thai government bonds and high-quality corporate bonds.

Moody's recently downgraded the US credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 on May 17, citing increasing budget deficits (currently 6% of GDP, expected to increase to 9% by 2035); public debt exceeding GDP (projected to reach 107% by 2029); rising interest rates increasing debt servicing costs; and increasing spending trends from a weakening economy due to trade wars.

We believe US Treasury yields may rise due to "bond vigilante" selling if the government pursues undisciplined fiscal policies, which could also lead to downgrades from other ratings agencies. However, US bonds are still relatively safe and highly liquid, and higher bond yields make them more attractive.

In terms of commodities, focus on gold as a safe haven during currency volatility, as well as oil and agricultural products.

For alternative assets, the yen is interesting as a safe asset, as well as digital assets, real estate and infrastructure mutual funds.

Domestically, we believe the SET index may consolidate while awaiting new supporting factors and trade negotiations between Thailand and the US, following an uptick in response to the US-China trade pact.

Our investment strategy recommends selective buys based on three main themes and one trading theme: