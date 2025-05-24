Equities steady a day after big US bond sell-off

An investor looks at a stock display board in a trading room. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

RECAP: Asian equities stabilised on Friday, a day after a sell-off in Treasuries that reflected concerns about US fiscal stability and rattled markets around the globe.

The SET is consolidating, with no fresh macro catalyst to drive sentiment, though investor concerns eased after the US House approved the tax bill.

The Thai index moved in a range of 1,171.76, and 1,199.29 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,176.36, down 1.6% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 34.49 billion baht.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 2.5 billion baht. Institutional investors were net sellers of 2.43 billon baht, followed by brokerage firms at 41.66 million and retail investors at 28.07 million.

NEWSMAKERS: President Donald Trump's signature tax bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives on Thursday morning, advancing a multi-trillion-dollar package that would avert a year-end tax increase at the expense of adding to the US debt burden. The bill now heads to the Senate, where some deficit-wary Republicans are pressing for extensive changes.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates only once this year as higher tariffs will raise prices and spur inflation, while strategies to avoid tariff impacts like stockpiling goods are no longer effective.

Australia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a two-year low of 3.85% as cooling inflation offered scope to counter rising global trade risks, and left the door open to further easing.

Chinese industrial output climbed more than expected at 6.1% year-on-year in April, though it was lower than in March. Retail sales growth weakened from March to 5.1%.

The People's Bank of China cut its key lending rates by 10 basis points to 3% from 3.1% for 1-year loan prime rate, as a stronger yuan and easing trade tensions offer room for monetary easing to boost the economy.

Japanese exports rose 2% year-on-year in April, slowing from 4% in March. Imports fell 2.2%, resulting in a trade balance of ¥115.8 billion yen ($797 million) after two months in the black.

Bitcoin hit a record high close to $112,000 on Thursday, surpassing its previous peak of $109,200 on Jan 20, the day Trump was inaugurated, driven by optimism over cryptocurrency legislation in the US.

Opec+ signalled an accelerated crude oil production increase in July of 411,000 barrels, more than triple the original plan, the third month of increases. Top producer Saudi Arabia hopes to push prices down to a range of $55-65 a barrel, which is unprofitable for some members but not for the Saudis.

The Chinese battery giant CATL ended its first day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange more than 16% higher on Tuesday, having raised US$4.6 billion in the world's biggest IPO this year. CATL produces more than a third of all EV batteries sold worldwide.

Honda Motor Co has scaled back planned investment to ¥7 trillion from ¥10 trillion and lowered sales targets for EVs, as consumer demand remains lacklustre and environmental regulations are weakened in major markets abroad.

China's BYD sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla for the first time in April as an ageing model lineup and the politics of CEO Elon Musk hurt demand for the US firm's cars.

Chinese shipments of smartphones to the US in April plunged 72%, reaching their lowest levels since 2011, underscoring how the threat of US tariffs choked off the flow of big-ticket goods between the world's two largest economies.

The Chinese smartphone and EV maker Xiaomi plans to invest a further 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) in core technology research and development over the next five years.

Key iPhone maker Foxconn is making a $1.5-billion investment to expand its focus on India as Apple looks to shift production away from China.

Vietnam has approved the establishment of a new airline, Sun Phu Quoc Airways. The airline owned by the real estate conglomerate Sun Group plans to launch its first flight by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Thailand lowered its forecast for economic growth to between 1.3% and 2.3% this year, from a range of 2.3% to 3.3% in the previous forecast, as the global trade war undercuts private investment and exports, the National Economic and Social Development Council said. The economy grew more than expected by 3.1% year-on-year in the first three months.

The cabinet approved new fiscal stimulus worth 157 billion baht, funded by the budget that was originally prepared for digital wallet handout. The new plan will focus on infrastructure, irrigation, support of farmers and businesses affected by US tariffs.

The House will debate the fiscal 2026 budget of 3.78 trillion baht on May 28 and 29. The proposed budget represents an increase of only 0.74% compared with the current fiscal year, with a slight decline in the deficit.

The Bank of Thailand said commercial bank lending fell 1.3% in the first quarter. While large business loans expanded, SME and consumer loans continued to decline. The non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.9% from 2.8%, mostly SME and housing loans.

The Supreme Administrative Court ordered fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 10 billion baht in compensation for losses incurred by her administration's rice-pledging scheme more than a decade ago.

Domestic car sales in April rose for the first time in 23 months, the Federation of Thai Industries said. Local sales were up 0.1% from a year earlier, after a 0.5% fall in March. Production fell 0.4% to 104,250 units, the 21st straight month of decline.

The Bank of Thailand has slashed its forecast for Chinese tourist arrivals this year by 2 million to 5 million, with total foreign arrivals this year cutting from 39.5 million to 37.5 million.

Central Pattana plans to invest 10 billion baht from 2025-29 in sustainability programmes, with 600 million allocated to green initiatives this year.

Siam Cement is looking to resume operations at its $5.4-billion petrochemicals complex in Vietnam, amid signs that prices depressed by a period of oversupply have hit bottom.

COMING UP: On Monday, Japan releases the corporate services price index. On Tuesday, the US announces durable goods orders and consumer confidence, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decides on interest rates. On Thursday, the US reports revised first-quarter GDP. On Friday, Germany reports monthly inflation, the US announces personal consumption expenditure and China reports manufacturing PMI.

Locally, experts discuss the stock, gold and crypto investment outlook at a seminar hosted by Daily News on Monday. On Wednesday, the Capital Market Development Fund has a press conference.

STOCKS TO WATCH: InnovestX Securities recommends monitoring US-China trade negotiations, which have sparked optimism for future talks between the US and other key partners. On the downside, investors should watch for potential impacts of US tax and spending bills. Top stock picks include GFPT at a fundamental target price of 11.50 baht, BCH at 20 baht and CBG at 80 baht.

Asia Plus Securities notes the baht and other Asian currencies strengthened recently against the dollar. This benefits companies linked to the Chinese market. As a result, it recommends a China play (SCGP, IVL, SCC and PTTGC), and beneficiaries of baht appreciation, such as GULF, GPSC and EGCO.

TECHNICAL VIEW: InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,150 points and resistance at 1,200. Kasikorn Securities sees support at 1,165 and resistance at 1,230.