Trump shocks markets by touting US-Steel-Nippon deal

Agreement billed as a ‘partnership’, not the takeover he and Joe Biden both opposed

The US Steel Clairton Coke Works complex lies along the banks of the Monongahela River in Clairton, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump has announced a partnership between United States Steel Corp and Nippon Steel Corp of Japan, shocking markets with an agreement the he said would keep the once-iconic American firm in the US but otherwise providing no specifics.

He stopped short of explicitly endorsing Nippon Steel’s earlier proposed $14.1-billion takeover of struggling US Steel, but shares of the company surged as much as 26% in late Friday trading — signalling optimism over the deal’s prospects.

“I am proud to announce that, after much consideration and negotiation, US Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “My Tariff Policies will ensure that Steel will once again be, forever, MADE IN AMERICA.”

Statements from both companies on Friday, as well as from Governor Josh Shapiro of US Steel’s home state of Pennsylvania, praised the agreement but were otherwise devoid of specifics.

While steelworkers, investors and others have long been waiting for a US decision on the company’s future, it was not clear if the president has endorsed a takeover.

Trump said the partnership would create at least 70,000 jobs and add $14 billion to the US economy, with the bulk of the investment occurring in the next 14 months. He also said he would appear at an event on May 30 in Pittsburgh.

About 85,000 people now work in US steel mills, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“US Steel will remain American, and we will grow bigger and stronger through a partnership with Nippon Steel that brings massive investment, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years,” the company said in a statement.

“The partnership between Nippon Steel and US Steel is a game changer -- for US Steel and all of its stakeholders, including the American steel industry, and the broader American manufacturing base,” the Japanese company said in its own statement.

Both used “bold” to describe Trump.

While the White House declined to provide further details, Japanese media including Nikkei and Kyodo News reported that a buyout had been approved, citing US sources they did not identify.

The unexpected announcement via social media came shortly after the White House confirmed Trump had received a recommendation from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which reviewed the proposed takeover.

Trump had repeatedly said there must be an investment, not an outright ownership as was originally agreed by the two companies in 2023. In January, then-President Joe Biden blocked the deal, citing national security concerns.

Advocates for a merger argued Nippon Steel would revitalise the once-struggling American company through significant repairs to ageing assets, investment to boost capacity and technology sharing.

However, the deal faced opposition from the influential United Steelworkers union, which operates US Steel’s integrated mills across the American Rust Belt.

“We cannot speculate about the impact of today’s announcement without more information,” USW president David McCall said in a statement on Friday night.

“Our concern remains that Nippon, a foreign corporation with a long and proven track record of violating our trade laws, will further erode domestic steelmaking capacity and jeopardise thousands of good, union jobs.”

Trump, Biden and the 2024 Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris all opposed the deal and insisted that the company remain in American hands.

The stunning reversal comes as the US and Japan are also engaged in trade negotiations over Trump’s wider series of tariffs.

Japan faces a 25% US levy on cars, steel and aluminum, as well a 10% duty on all goods that is set to jump to 24% in early July after a 90-day pause lapses if no trade deal is reached.

Trump’s blessing could bring about a new era for US Steel, which once held the title of the world’s largest company. But Nippon Steel will have to justify to its shareholders why it would keep the ageing, less-efficient and higher-cost integrated assets running.

The USW’s McCall has repeatedly said investments in the mills would make them the most efficient plants in the world, and that they would remain competitive for decades to come. He has remained unconvinced, however, of Nippon Steel’s promises since US Steel announced the sale.

“Their ‘promise’ is always made with exceptions to back out of the statements,” McCall said earlier this week in a text message. “Nothing makes me think this one is anything but another desperate attempt.”