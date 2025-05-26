Shippers demand strategic export plan

Listen to this article

Containers are transported at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province in April 2024. File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) is calling on the Commerce Ministry to develop a long-term strategy to sustain export growth.

Following a meeting with Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, TNSC chairman Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan said a long-term strategic plan is needed to enhance the country's exports.

He said Mr Pichai agreed with this suggestion and indicated support for the initiative.

The commerce minister plans to discuss this matter soon with Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira as the implementation will require collaboration with other relevant ministries, said Mr Dhanakorn.

He said the private sector and the Commerce Ministry will work together on identifying product lines, including the country's product champions, based on export data.

The top 10 export products may be categorised as group A, while the next 20 products will be categorised in groups B and C.

Discussions will also address major export markets and exploring other potential markets, said Mr Dhanakorn.

He said the US tariff hikes could alter the trade landscape.

"Roughly 18% of Thai exports are directed to the US, so Thailand should find ways to enhance our exports to other markets to ensure continued growth," said Mr Dhanakorn.

Pursuing negotiations on free trade agreements would help Thailand expand trade and investment in other countries, he said.

During the 90-day suspension of US reciprocal tariffs, countries are ramping up their exports to the US, reducing availability of shipping containers, said Mr Dhanakorn.

"Export containers sent out might not return in time due to the increased exports from Asian countries to the US, which surpass imports," he said.

This resulted in congestion and complications in logistics, causing delays in container returns. Exporters are increasing imports of empty containers rather than waiting for containers to return, said Mr Dhanakorn.

There have been no surcharges or freight increases yet, he said, but transport costs could spike in the future, depending on global oil prices.

Mr Dhanakorn said exports in the second half of the year are expected to be highly volatile due to the effects of the US tariffs.

Moreover, US importers are stockpiling goods, which may lead to a slowdown in imports once their inventories reach capacity.

The TNSC maintained its Thai export growth target of 1-3% this year.