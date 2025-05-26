Synology targets Thailand for projected data growth

Listen to this article

Ms Thachawan, left, and Mr Rahat pose with the company's flagship high-performance storage product.

Synology Inc, a Taiwan-based network-attached storage appliances firm, sees strong potential in the Thai market, driven by the exponential growth of data and rising cybersecurity threats requiring robust protection.

The company expects increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives to public cloud storage amid an unfavourable economic climate.

Synology recently introduced a high-performance storage solution to penetrate the mission critical workload for the enterprise market, along with a new video surveillance-as-a-service solution, offering centralised management capabilities for multi-site deployments.

"Synology has multiple offices across the US, Germany, France, Japan and Southeast Asia, registering rapid growth in Thailand and Vietnam," said Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Asean regional manager for international business.

From 2020 to 2024, its business in Thailand posted a compound annual growth rate of 250%, higher than its Southeast Asian growth of 200%, driven by the accelerated digital transformation brought on by the pandemic, she said.

The surge in data generation, along with escalating ransomware attacks, particularly in healthcare, disrupted hospital services, underscoring the urgent need for robust data protection and backup solutions, said Ms Thachawan.

She said in addition to being a network-attached storage vendor, the company is also a comprehensive solution designed to address users' data challenges, mainly in data protection, file sharing and management, enhanced collaborative work and video surveillance management.

"Our product solutions use the same operating system that supports consumers and enterprises," said Ms Thachawan.

Rahat Boontunjeen, account manager for international business at Synology Inc, said apart from data expansion driving local business growth, users are looking for alternatives to lower their cost of using the public cloud by shifting to using network-attached storage as a private cloud.

"Enterprises with large-scale public cloud deployments, especially those with more than 1,000 users and extensive data storage needs, can realise tangible benefits by transitioning to a private cloud infrastructure," said Mr Rahat.

Education is one of the company's fastest-growing markets. Educational institutions are seeking more cost-effective productivity software-as-a service, including locally hosted productivity suites such as Synology Office Suite.

On-premises solutions provide greater storage flexibility, enhanced data control, privacy, and cost stability while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, he said.

The company's markets in the government and healthcare sectors are growing, driven by the need to protect sensitive data, said Mr Rahat.

In the manufacturing industry, International Organization for Standardization standards for food production require businesses to maintain records for a specified period, including two years for data retention, emphasising the need for secure and reliable storage solutions.

In Thailand, the company's enterprise market grew 65% last year and contributed 75% of total revenue, while the other 25% was from the consumer sector, he said.

Mr Rahat said Synology's BeeStation personal cloud solution for the consumer market features built-in artificial intelligence (AI) for organising photos using facial and object recognition, ensuring privacy.

The solution also enables secure, easy access and seamless file management without relying on third-party cloud services.

Video surveillance

The video surveillance market is a growth segment for Synology as it introduced C2 Surveillance, its new video surveillance-as-a-service solution, at the Computex 2025 tech exhibition held in Taiwan last week.

The solution simplifies surveillance deployment and management, especially for multi-site operations, according Synology.

The product will soon offer AI-powered semantic video search, helping users search for specific objects and find them faster, said Mr Rahat.

There are no device licence requirements, meaning users can add cameras to the solution without worrying about additional costs or constraints.

At the exhibition, Synology also announced its new flagship PAS7700, an active NVMe all-flash storage solution engineered to deliver uninterrupted, high-performance services for enterprise mission critical workloads.