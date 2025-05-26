Tech leaders gather in Bangkok for AIoT Summit

Conference seeks to expand the global digital economy using Artificial Intelligence of Things technology

The Global Telecom AIoT Summit 2025, co-hosted by T3 Technology, the Telecommunications Association of Thailand, Tuya Smart, and Skyworth, was held in Bangkok on May 23.

Under the theme of "New Era of Intelligence for All Industries", the summit aimed to accelerate the global shift towards intelligent transformation, opening broader market opportunities and development prospects for developers around the world.

The event featured Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Nick Wang, chairman and founder of T3 Technology, Leo Chen, co-chairman and president of Tuya Smart, Suebsak Suebpakdee, executive director and secretary-general of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand, and global telecom operators and ecosystem partners.

They explored the deep integration of intelligent transformation, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies, and the digital economy.

The summit advocated for AI as a core driving force to build a more open, interconnected and sustainable global industrial ecosystem -- promoting technological innovation, industrial collaboration, and the widespread adoption of AIoT across the globe, injecting new momentum into the digital economy.

SETTING A BENCHMARK

In Mr Wang's opening remarks at the conference, he analysed AIoT development trends in Thailand and the world.

"In today's era of rapid AI and Internet of Things technological development, T3 is a solutions provider, business integrator and architect in the field of AIoT, and our mission is to accelerate industry development and lead innovation," he said.

"Through the T3 'Own the Household' programme, we are setting a new benchmark for smart home businesses. We believe we have the ability to help government and enterprise customers develop AIoT business, accelerate digital transformation and create value. Guided by a long-term strategic roadmap, we will work hand-in-hand with industry friends and move forward steadily."

Mr Prasert said Thailand has been promoting the development of a digital economy and society, establishing cooperation in these fields with neighbouring countries.

"Through this summit, we hope to get leading global technology companies to jointly explore new technology fields and build a beautiful blueprint for intelligence," he said.

Mr Chen said AI is reshaping the global business landscape and is the core driving force for industrial transformation.

"In this new era full of opportunities, Tuya will always maintain an open and neutral attitude, continue to lower the threshold for technological development with the AI cloud platform, and help developers quickly build AI products and solutions," he said.

"Tuya hopes to work with partners to promote win-win development of commercial and social value."

Mr Suebsak said he expects collaborative development, as AIoT is an important engine for the development of Thailand's telecom industry.

"Through this summit, we will be able to work in-depth with advanced technology companies such as T3 Technology, Tuya and Skyworth to create opportunities for local companies and promote the vigorous development of the digital economy," he said.

INTELLIGENT POLICIES

Chaichana Mitrpant, executive director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, said Thailand's market access mechanism was enhanced by the acceleration of intelligent development policies for global technology companies, optimising the business environment and stimulating market vitality.

"At the summit, we will evaluate the impact of existing policies on technology companies through exchanges and discussions to ensure the digital dividend benefits Thais," he said.

Pratompong Srinuan, executive director of telecom policy at the Resource Management Bureau of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, said the regulator is promoting the application of advanced technologies such as 5G and AIoT to improve productivity.

"We are also working hard to strengthen network security and ensure the stable operation of smart systems, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of Thailand's industry," he said.

AI EFFICIENCY

Eason Wang, chief technology officer at T3 Technology, said the company established a "people-centric intelligent ecosystem" in order to unleash AI productivity.

In the public sector, T3 Technology uses AI technology to optimise urban governance. In commercial scenarios, AI makes corporate operations more efficient.

"In the future, we want to cooperate with more Southeast Asian governments and enterprises to build a smarter living environment," he said.

Ross Luo, general manager of Asia-Pacific at Tuya Smart, said the company's platform ecosystem and AI technology can help operators redesign home and enterprise business models.

Using AI solutions, user experience can be significantly improved, providing core support for the digital upgrade of scenarios, he said.

Through cooperation with T3 Technology, Tuya has greatly accelerated its expansion into the Southeast Asian market, said Mr Luo.

SMART LIVING

Srithar Bala, chief products officer at Skyworth, said the company is cooperating with AI industry leaders such as T3 Technology to launch a new generation of smart solutions.

"These solutions not only achieve intelligent collaboration and autonomous learning between devices, but also meet the personalised needs of users and significantly improve quality of life," he said.

Will Yu, chief scientist of AI at Tuya Smart, said Tuya can turn every home device into an autonomous AI agent to provide users with proactive intelligent services.

"This technology can also empower the telecom industry, helping operators to improve service efficiency and create greater value," said Mr Yu.

Apirut Vancha-am, head of the Digital Home Division of True Digital Group, said the firm is using T3's AI technology to integrate home systems, with a focus on breakthroughs in generative AI and multimodal interaction, transforming devices from "passive execution" to "active care" and creating a home experience with emotional interaction.

CYBERSECURITY

Teerawat Issariyakul, vice-president for platform technology and solutions standards at National Telecom Plc, said cybersecurity threats are becoming increasingly severe.

"We are working with companies such as T3 Technology to optimise network services and operation and maintenance processes through AI technology," he said.

"We also prioritise the training of new network talents to deal with major threats."

Wasit Wattanasap, head of nationwide operations and the support business unit of Advanced Info Service, said the company used AI to build an intelligent ecosystem that significantly optimises resource allocation and decision-making efficiency, as well as redefines the way people, machines and the environment work together, making technology serve social progress and the well-being of humans.

DEVELOPING AN ECOSYSTEM

Ly Quoc Chinh, the deputy general director of VNPT Technology, said the company is committed to promoting the development of the AIoT ecosystem.

"By collaborating with companies such as T3 Technology, we opened up a smart network and achieved the coordinated operation of devices to provide users with a personalised service experience," he said.

Sherie Ng, managing director of Converge Global Business Group, said by using AIoT the business can accurately monitor and optimise the management of industrial production processes, which not only improves production efficiency, but also reduces resource waste and environmental pollution.

"In the future, we will work with partners such as T3 Technology to promote sustainable industrial development," she said.

Saroj Punyapatthanakul, customer solutions manager at Google Cloud, said the company launched Vertex AI, an end-to-end machine learning platform, and the newly upgraded Gemini 1.5 Flash large model.

These tools can help developers easily build, optimise and expand AI solutions, accelerate innovation and achieve business growth.

INTEGRATED NETWORK SOLUTIONS

Jeffrey Hue, chief technology officer at Alphabet Capital (Malaysia), said IoT not only increases the load capacity and complexity of communication networks, but also promotes the transformation of the telecom industry into more intelligent services, which can effectively meet the various needs of customers.

During the summit, T3 Technology and industry leaders jointly launched an initiative to promote digital and AI industry transformation in Southeast Asia, aiming to encourage governments, businesses and research organisations to collaborate in-depth and expand the layout of the AI industry to build a more prosperous future.

A roundtable forum was scheduled on "AIoT Service Expansion and Insights: From Smart Home to Smart Government and Enterprises".

Representatives from Konec, LumBinaire and other companies discussed AI technology application cases that can significantly enhance the commercial value of developers' projects.

The success of the summit indicates AIoT technology is bringing new growth opportunities to the global digital economy, according to the organisers.

T3 Technology said it will take this opportunity to continue its expansion into emerging AI markets such as Southeast Asia, working with global developers to expand the boundaries of smart technology while offering users convenient experiences.