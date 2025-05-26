Thai April exports slightly above forecast but growth slows

GDP growth could be just over 1% this year due to US tariffs

A worker uses a forklift to lift a sack of milled rice before selling to exporters at a rice mill, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, April 18, 2025. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand's export growth slightly beat the forecast in April but was slower than the previous month, while the commerce ministry warned of challenges from US tariffs in the second half of the year.

Exports rose 10.2% in April from a year earlier, compared with a 9.1% year-on-year increase seen in a Reuters poll, and followed March's 17.8% rise.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, should continue to increase in the current quarter, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference.

In April, exports to the United States, Thailand's biggest market, increased 23.8% from a year earlier, while shipments to China rose 3.2%.

Exports of computers and parts surged 75% in April from a year earlier, while shipments of agricultural goods declined 19.6%, with rice export volumes down 37.3% annually.

Thailand's exports in the second half of the year will face a risk of US tariffs after a moratorium expires in July, the ministry said in a statement. Thailand faces a 36% US tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated with Washington before the moratorium ends. The United States has set a 10% baseline tariff for most nations while the moratorium is in place.

Discussions with the US trade representative have been positive, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told the press conference.

Exports should remain "the hero" this year for Thailand, he added.

"Our exports have stronger fundamentals. We have more stable market distribution," Mr Pichai said. "Let's not be too pessimistic".

In the January-April, exports increased 14% annually. Imports rose 16.1% in April from a year earlier versus a forecast rise of 8.5%.

Thailand recorded a trade deficit of $3.3 billion last month, compared with a forecast deficit of $0.80 billion.

Mr Pichai said in a worst case scenario, exports should grow more than 4% this year, beating a ministry target of 2% to 3%.

Last week, he said exports would also be helped by increased shipments to countries other than the United States.

Separately on Monday, Mr Pichai told a business seminar that Thailand's GDP growth could come in at just over 1% this year due to US tariffs. He added that Thailand has high liquidity but faces a problem of lending.