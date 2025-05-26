Call for transport reforms to boost tourism

Tourism operators are urging the government to crack down on taxi scams and provide reasonable public transport fares, as another negative image of Thai tourism has emerged in the form of a study carried out by Mastercard Economics Institute, which includes Bangkok among the cities that possess the highest rates of taxi and car rental fraud.

Last week, the Thai Public Taxi Association protested against ride-hailing services. Their gripe is that tourists are now allowed to access ride-hailing services at dedicated pick-up points at Thai airports that allow the use of transport providers like Grab, aligning with an existing regulation applied to regional airports, including Phuket.

Rangsiman Kingkaew, president of the Tourism Council of Phuket, said incidents concerning excessive taxi fares and car rental charges have eased since the government allowed app-based ride-hailing services to serve passengers at the airport.

He said greater competition in the market forces all taxi and car drivers to raise the standard of their services. Some taxi drivers have even signed up to the app to serve passengers booking via this method.

Mr Rangsiman said taxi and ride-hailing can co-exist in Phuket to meet different passenger demand. A market monopoly should not occur in the province and tourism operators welcome ride-hailing services as an option to serve passengers in the city with pre-calculated fares.

He said taxis in Phuket still do not have a meter system that calculates the fare based on distances such as those available when using a taxi in Bangkok. Rather, they typically pick up passengers from one point on the outskirts of the island as well as at the airport, while managing their own queuing system.

These drivers have to return to the same spot to find new passengers, which sometimes makes their fare higher when compared to the fares offered via ride-hailing apps, he said.

"The more important thing is to invest in developing a mass transit system in the long term," he said. "This would provide several travel options for both locals and tourists, resulting in more reasonable travel fees and preventing cases of fraud and taxi scams."

Even though Phuket already has the Phuket Smart Bus, run by a private company, and will soon have new bus routes operated by the Provincial Administrative Organisation, these would not be able to catch up with the high level of tourism and local demand.

Mr Rangsiman said private investors are eager to invest in new routes, but obstacles remain with the concession requesting process, which is extremely slow and might take years to finish.

He said the government should help by streamlining this process to be quicker, along with accelerating large-scale transportation projects, such as the Patong Tunnel and Phuket Tram projects.

With low season upon it, Phuket is still facing a sluggish Chinese market, which typically accounts for more than 40% of business during this period.

Mr Rangsiman said that in addition to promoting the country through huge marketing campaigns such as this month's "Sawasdee Nihao" familiarisation trip, the government should also invest in upgrading tourism services and attractions to sustain long-term demand.